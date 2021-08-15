Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Truth Or Consequences

(TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, NM) Companies in Truth Or Consequences are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Truth Or Consequences:

1. Finance Specialist

🏛️ T or C Housing Authority

📍 Truth Or Consequences, NM

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ACCOUNTING DUTIES: 1. Payroll: a. Maintain employee information and update as needed b. Calculate Bi-weekly payroll c. Prepare end of year W-2s d. Responsible for the preparation and submission of ...

2. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1,675 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Truth Or Consequences, NM

💰 $1,675 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Occupational Therapist for a travel job in Truth Or Consequences, New Mexico. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Occupational Therapist * Discipline

3. CDL A Company Truck Driver

🏛️ Chalk Mountain Services of Texas

📍 Truth Or Consequences, NM

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is hiring experienced Class A CDL Truck Drivers in West Texas! Earn Top Hourly Pay Driving for The Industry's #1 Oilfield Trucking Job. $3,000 Sign-On Bonus Chalk Mountain Drivers can ...

4. Taco Consultant/Cashier

🏛️ Casa Taco

📍 Elephant Butte, NM

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Casa Taco is looking for TACO CONSULTANTS to join our Elephant Butte TEAM ! If you like it fast paced, take pride in freshly prepared food and being a part of an outstanding guest services team then ...

5. Registered Nurse - LTC - 13 Week Contract ($1740/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Truth Or Consequences, NM

💰 $1,740 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're seeking compassionate Registered Nurses with experience caring for patients who require extended care due to chronic illnesses and disabilities for a 13 week contract assignment at a ...

6. Class A CDL - New pay increase - Over-the-Road (OTR) Van Truckload truck driver - eastern 37 states

🏛️ Schneider

📍 Hatch, NM

💰 $7,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Earn up to $0.53 per mile* starting pay and get home every other week as a Schneider Over-the-Road Van Truckload truck driver. OTR truckers in this long-haul role will haul 100% no-touch freight and ...

7. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $100,000/Year + $3k Sign-On

🏛️ Chalk Mountain - El Paso, TX

📍 Truth Or Consequences, NM

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is Hiring Experienced, Local, Class A CDL Truck Drivers in West Texas What's different about driving for Chalk Mountain? * Earn up to $100,000 annually * Get home daily * A company ...

8. Class A CDL - Over-the-Road (OTR) Truck Driver Jet-Set

🏛️ Schneider

📍 Hatch, NM

💰 $7,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Jet-Set Over-the-Road truck drivers get a paid flight from their home location to Dallas TX to haul freight then get a paid flight back for home time. Drive for 3 weeks then spend 4 days at home ...

9. CDL Class A Driver

🏛️ Albuquerque Mail Service Inc.

📍 Truth Or Consequences, NM

💰 $27 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking dependable and organized Class A truck drivers who possess a great deal of physical and mental stamina who thrives working long hours on the road, and can consistently ensure safe and ...

10. Travel Nurse - RN - SNF - Skilled Nursing Facility - $1591.2 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Truth Or Consequences, NM

💰 $1,591 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Host Healthcare is seeking an experienced Skilled Nursing Facility Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Truth or Consequences, NM. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: ASAP Duration ...