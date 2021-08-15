Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Truth Or Consequences, NM

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Truth Or Consequences

Posted by 
Truth Or Consequences Journal
Truth Or Consequences Journal
 7 days ago

(TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, NM) Companies in Truth Or Consequences are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Truth Or Consequences:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WRVQW_0bSOQCKc00

1. Finance Specialist

🏛️ T or C Housing Authority

📍 Truth Or Consequences, NM

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ACCOUNTING DUTIES: 1. Payroll: a. Maintain employee information and update as needed b. Calculate Bi-weekly payroll c. Prepare end of year W-2s d. Responsible for the preparation and submission of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1,675 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Truth Or Consequences, NM

💰 $1,675 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Occupational Therapist for a travel job in Truth Or Consequences, New Mexico. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Occupational Therapist * Discipline

Click Here to Apply Now

3. CDL A Company Truck Driver

🏛️ Chalk Mountain Services of Texas

📍 Truth Or Consequences, NM

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is hiring experienced Class A CDL Truck Drivers in West Texas! Earn Top Hourly Pay Driving for The Industry's #1 Oilfield Trucking Job. $3,000 Sign-On Bonus Chalk Mountain Drivers can ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Taco Consultant/Cashier

🏛️ Casa Taco

📍 Elephant Butte, NM

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Casa Taco is looking for TACO CONSULTANTS to join our Elephant Butte TEAM ! If you like it fast paced, take pride in freshly prepared food and being a part of an outstanding guest services team then ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Registered Nurse - LTC - 13 Week Contract ($1740/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Truth Or Consequences, NM

💰 $1,740 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're seeking compassionate Registered Nurses with experience caring for patients who require extended care due to chronic illnesses and disabilities for a 13 week contract assignment at a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Class A CDL - New pay increase - Over-the-Road (OTR) Van Truckload truck driver - eastern 37 states

🏛️ Schneider

📍 Hatch, NM

💰 $7,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Earn up to $0.53 per mile* starting pay and get home every other week as a Schneider Over-the-Road Van Truckload truck driver. OTR truckers in this long-haul role will haul 100% no-touch freight and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $100,000/Year + $3k Sign-On

🏛️ Chalk Mountain - El Paso, TX

📍 Truth Or Consequences, NM

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is Hiring Experienced, Local, Class A CDL Truck Drivers in West Texas What's different about driving for Chalk Mountain? * Earn up to $100,000 annually * Get home daily * A company ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Class A CDL - Over-the-Road (OTR) Truck Driver Jet-Set

🏛️ Schneider

📍 Hatch, NM

💰 $7,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Jet-Set Over-the-Road truck drivers get a paid flight from their home location to Dallas TX to haul freight then get a paid flight back for home time. Drive for 3 weeks then spend 4 days at home ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL Class A Driver

🏛️ Albuquerque Mail Service Inc.

📍 Truth Or Consequences, NM

💰 $27 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking dependable and organized Class A truck drivers who possess a great deal of physical and mental stamina who thrives working long hours on the road, and can consistently ensure safe and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Travel Nurse - RN - SNF - Skilled Nursing Facility - $1591.2 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Truth Or Consequences, NM

💰 $1,591 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Host Healthcare is seeking an experienced Skilled Nursing Facility Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Truth or Consequences, NM. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: ASAP Duration ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Truth Or Consequences Journal

Truth Or Consequences Journal

Truth Or Consequences, NM
49
Followers
223
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Truth Or Consequences Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
City
Truth Or Consequences, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Truck Drivers#Travel Nursing#U S Economy#D#Cdl#Taco Consultant Cashier#Casa Taco Elephant Butte
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Housing
Related
MilitaryPosted by
The Associated Press

The Latest: Attackers kill Afghan soldier at Kabul airport

BERLIN — The German military says a firefight broke out at the Kabul airport’s north gate early on Monday between Afghan security forces and “unknown attackers.”. The military said in a tweet that one Afghan security officer was killed and another three were wounded in the early morning incident. It said that U.S. and German forces then also got involved, and that there were no injuries to German soldiers.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Pentagon orders civilian airlines to assist in Afghanistan evacuation

The Pentagon announced early Sunday that it has activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet and is requesting assistance from commercial airlines with the evacuation of Afghanistan. American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Omni Air, Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines will provide a total of 18 aircraft to support the evacuation of U.S. citizens and personnel, special immigrant visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan, the Department of Defense said in a statement. It added that it does not anticipate a "major impact" to commercial flights from the activation.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy