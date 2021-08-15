These Searcy companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

(Searcy, AR) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Searcy companies are hiring people without prior experience today.



1. Company Truck Driver - Solo, Teams & Trainees

🏛️ Tyson Foods

📍 Heber Springs, AR

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Back Your Success With An Industry Leader! Largest Pay Increase EVER For Tyson OTR Drivers! Call A Recruiter For Details Tyson Foods provides CDL-A OTR truck driver jobs that offer fantastic benefits ...

2. Student Drivers and Recent Graduates Truck Drivers-- 99% no-touch, 80% drop-and-hook freight!

🏛️ CRST Expedited

📍 Searcy, AR

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Student Driver/Recent GraduatesBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50k in Your First Year

3. CDL Truck Driver - Average $813/Week - Entry-Level

🏛️ C.R. England - Recent Graduates

📍 Searcy, AR

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...

4. Production packaging

🏛️ Staffmark

📍 Searcy, AR

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Staffmark is hiring Production Packers at our one of our global leading client sites located in Searcy, AR! If you are looking work, Staffmark would like to talk to you! No experience required! As a ...

5. Personal Banker I

🏛️ SOUTHERN MISSOURI SAVINGS BANK

📍 Bradford, AR

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level Entry Job Location Bradford Br. 31 - Bradford, AR Position Type Full Time Salary Range $12.00 - $16.20 Hourly Description PRIMARY PURPOSE OF JOB This position is the focal point in ...