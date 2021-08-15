Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Primrose, KY

Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Primrose

Posted by 
Primrose Digest
Primrose Digest
 7 days ago

(PRIMROSE, KY) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Primrose companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Primrose:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fNvny_0bSOQAZA00

1. Certified Welder

🏛️ Kentucky Steel Buildings

📍 Campton, KY

💰 $41,500 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Certified Welder to become an integral part of our team! The Welder will use specialized equipment to weld and assemble new metal forms. Responsibilities: * Manufacture and fabricate ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Crew/Team Member ($500 hiring bonus!)

🏛️ Hardee's - Leslie County Restaurants

📍 Hyden, KY

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Crew Member is responsible and accountable for performing specific tasks and duties, as assigned, within the restaurant. The Crew Member provides each guest with a positive guest service ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Travel Registered Nurse - Med/Surg - $2,600/week!

🏛️ Kamana

📍 Chavies, KY

💰 $2,600 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Kamana is currently looking to fill multiple Telemetry RN positions in the Hazard, Kentucky area. Up to $2,600/week! * Job Type : Travel Contract * Profession : Registered Nurse * Specialty

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Food Service Supervisor

🏛️ Kellwell

📍 Stanton, KY

💰 $9 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Kellwell Food Management is searching for a Food Service Supervisor at the Powell County Detention Center in Stanton, KY. This is Full Time position with benefits. Serious applicants can message us ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Athol, KY

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. OTR Drivers-Class A CDL-$7000 Sign on Bonus

🏛️ Sallee Horse Vans

📍 Irvine, KY

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OTR Drivers-Class A CDL-Team Driving Annual salary range: $70,000 - $80,000 $7,000 Sign-On bonus $7,000 Referral bonus Call (855) 258-5570 today or apply online below! Sallee Horse Vans - For over ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. CDL-A DELIVERY TRUCK DRIVER - $10,000 Sign-On

🏛️ McLane Company

📍 Irvine, KY

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Driving Forward America won't get back on her feet until you get back onto yours. At McLane, you'll help restock a recovering country while earning higher rates and better benefits than ever before

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Excellent Pay + 100% No-Touch Freight

🏛️ Brown Trucking - Local

📍 West Irvine, KY

💰 $3,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Local Truck Drivers! Excellent Daily Home Time - Top Earners Make $1,100+/Week - No-Touch Freight Join the Brown Trucking Family, Your Hometown Carrier! Apply Now! CDL-A Local Truck ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL Truck Driver - Average $813/Week - Entry-Level

🏛️ C.R. England - Recent Graduates

📍 Athol, KY

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Dedicated Regional Run - CDL A Truck Driver - Home Weekly

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Ezel, KY

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hogan is Now Hiring CDL A Truck Drivers for Dedicated Regional Runs! Hogan offers our Dedicated CDL-A Truck Drivers: * $10,000 Sign on Bonus for experienced drivers * NEW PAY INCREASE! * $0.48-$0.52 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Primrose Digest

Primrose Digest

Primrose, KY
16
Followers
193
Post
506
Views
ABOUT

With Primrose Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Athol, KY
City
Primrose, KY
City
West Irvine, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#A Certified Welder#Crew Team#Hardee#Telemetry Rn#Kellwell Food Management#Full Time#Cdl#Drivers Earn#Mclane Company Irvine#Drivers Avg#Dedicated Cdl A Truck
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
MilitaryPosted by
The Associated Press

The Latest: Attackers kill Afghan soldier at Kabul airport

BERLIN — The German military says a firefight broke out at the Kabul airport’s north gate early on Monday between Afghan security forces and “unknown attackers.”. The military said in a tweet that one Afghan security officer was killed and another three were wounded in the early morning incident. It said that U.S. and German forces then also got involved, and that there were no injuries to German soldiers.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Pentagon orders civilian airlines to assist in Afghanistan evacuation

The Pentagon announced early Sunday that it has activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet and is requesting assistance from commercial airlines with the evacuation of Afghanistan. American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Omni Air, Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines will provide a total of 18 aircraft to support the evacuation of U.S. citizens and personnel, special immigrant visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan, the Department of Defense said in a statement. It added that it does not anticipate a "major impact" to commercial flights from the activation.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy