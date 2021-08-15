Cancel
Pottstown, PA

Job alert: These jobs are open in Pottstown

Pottstown Daily
 7 days ago

(POTTSTOWN, PA) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Pottstown.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Pottstown:


1. CDL A Owner-Operator Driver

🏛️ Hub Group

📍 Adamstown, PA

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CONTRACTING OWNER-OPERATORS Align your business with a stable and growing carrier! One of the Nation's top carriers, Hub Group, is looking for CDL A owner-operator truck drivers in your area. Here at ...

2. Sales Representative

🏛️ Strunk Media Group

📍 Kutztown, PA

💰 $130,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Strunk Media Group is looking for a motivated, gritty and experienced sales professional to join our team. We are a digital marketing agency and software as a service (SaaS) platform that specializes ...

3. Co-OP marketing assistant

🏛️ Robert Half

📍 Audubon, PA

💰 $36 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Robert Half Marketing & Creative has a client in need of a Marketing Assistant! This is a 5 month consulting assignment that will be up to 40 hours per week, all remote (EST)! You will assist with ...

4. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/15/2021, Earn Up to 55 CPM

🏛️ Dart - Company Driver

📍 Valley Forge, PA

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A OTR Truck Drivers! Full Benefits - 99% No-Touch Freight Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Guarantee Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR ...

5. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Pottstown, PA

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

6. Class A CDL Drivers

🏛️ Linde

📍 Hatfield, PA

💰 $110,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Linde is looking for 1 AMAZING Class A Driver - Home Daily!!! * Make over $110,000 a year! * Paid weekly * Option to opt-in for 40 hours flex pay * Matching 401K - up to 5% * Pension plan, YES, a ...

7. CDL Team Truck Drivers - Average $85,000-$100,000/Year + $5k Sign-On

🏛️ Double J Transport

📍 Valley Forge, PA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Class A CDL Pre-Matched Team Drivers! Average $85k-$100k+ Per Driver Yearly - $5k Sign-On Bonus Per Driver - 100% No-Touch Freight Double J Transport is now hiring for Over the Road Class ...

8. CDL Truck Driver - Average $92,000/Year - Sign-On Bonus + Benefits

🏛️ SYGMA - New Jersey Drivers

📍 Pottstown, PA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL Class A Drivers For Dedicated Delivery Routes in New Jersey Weekly Pay - Top 35 Drivers Earn Over $100,000/year $7,500 - $12,000 Sign-On Bonus for Qualified Drivers Based On Experience ...

9. OTR CDL A Company Driver No Touch Freight Up to $91K Per Year

🏛️ J- Mar Enterprises

📍 Reading, PA

💰 $91,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OTR CDL A Drivers No Touch Freight and Flexible Home Time! $2,000 Signing Bonus! Drivers earning up to $91,000/year! Call Us At: (877) 596-2559 or Apply Below! J-Mar Enterprises is a family-owned ...

10. CDL Class A Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Up to $1600/wk

🏛️ Hot Land Carrier LLC

📍 Broomall, PA

💰 $1,600 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Leading logistics company, Hot Land Carrier LLC, is looking for reliable and experiencedCDL Class A Truck Drivers for Regional & OTR positions.$1250 - $1600wk Competitive Compensation! $.60 CPM with ...

With Pottstown Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

