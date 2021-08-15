Cancel
Licking, MO

Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Licking

Licking Daily
(LICKING, MO) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Licking.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Licking:


1. Flatworker For Commercial Laundry

🏛️ Penn Enterprises, Inc

📍 Rolla, MO

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Flatworker position performs flatwork-finishing operations for clean linens by machine or hand. Penn Enterprises, Inc. is proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity and Affirmative Action ...

2. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1,675 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Salem, MO

💰 $1,675 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Occupational Therapist for a travel job in Salem, Missouri. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Occupational Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date

3. Retail Team Member

🏛️ Orscheln Industries

📍 Houston, MO

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Orscheln Farm and Home is an essential business looking for amazing Team Members...Apply Today! Individuals must be committed to exemplary customer service. Responsible for a variety of duties: sales ...

4. Travel Nurse RN - Labor and Delivery - $2,447 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Houston, MO

💰 $2,447 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Labor and Delivery for a travel nursing job in Houston, Missouri. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Labor and Delivery * Discipline: RN * ...

5. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/15/2021, Earn Up to 55 CPM

🏛️ Dart - Company Driver

📍 Rolla, MO

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A OTR Truck Drivers! Full Benefits - 99% No-Touch Freight Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Guarantee Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR ...

6. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Rolla, MO

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

7. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $1886.8 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Rolla, MO

💰 $1,886 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Rolla, MO. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 09/13/2021 Duration: 11 weeks Pay: $1886 ...

8. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $1,831 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Rolla, MO

💰 $1,831 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Rolla, Missouri. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department * Discipline ...

9. CDL Solo and Team Truck Drivers - Top Pay + Excellent Benefits

🏛️ Kottke Trucking, Inc.

📍 Rolla, MO

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Solo and Team CDL A Truck Drivers! Solos Average $70,000 Yearly - Earn Up To 56 CPM - Great Benefits As we grow, we are in search of more drivers to join our family. Apply Today! Position ...

10. Travel Sonography Technician - $1,925 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Rolla, MO

💰 $1,925 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Sonography Technician for a travel job in Rolla, Missouri. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Sonography Technician * Discipline: Allied Health Professional

