Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Bingham

(BINGHAM, ME) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Bingham companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Bingham:

1. Maine Licensed Solar Electricians

🏛️ 360 - Renewables

📍 Madison, ME

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

360 Industrial Services is looking for solar electricians for a solar project in Norridgewock, ME. If you don't have the solar experience, 4+ years of commercial experience will be required. Pay:$47 ...

2. Life Insurance Sales Representative - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Madison, ME

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

3. PT/FT Weekday Caregiver - up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Corinna, ME

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The non-medical caregiver industry is growing at an alarming rate and good, reliable providers are in high demand. Create a flexible schedule that works for you. Apply for both Part-Time or Full-Time ...

4. CDL-A Lease Purchase Truck Driver - Take Home $1500 or More a Week!

🏛️ Western Express

📍 Norridgewock, ME

💰 $4,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

NEW Increased Pay Package!!! CALL TO TALK TO A TEAM MEMBER TODAY! 888-573-4707 Have you ever dreamed of owning your truck and being your own boss? Come experience the many reasons why Western Express ...

5. Class A OTR Truck Drivers - Great Benefits

🏛️ K & B Transportation

📍 Skowhegan, ME

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

K&B Transportation is trying something new for all the Road Warriors out there. To be eligible for this program you must be willing to go out for 2 months at a time. In return, on top of excellent ...

6. Class A Drivers

🏛️ J.D. CAYFORD TRUCKING, INC.

📍 Athens, ME

💰 $1,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

J.D. CAYFORD TRUCKING, INC. Class A Drivers Wanted Need one flatbed and one log truck driver. 5 years experience required. Minimum $1,000 per week after taxes. Call Jim for details: 207-399-4597

7. Local Truck Driver CDL CLASS A - Maine

🏛️ Class A Recruiters LLC

📍 Anson, ME

💰 $58,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CALL SHAHIRA @ 601-812-8624 FOR PHONE INTERVIEW JOIN OUR TEAM AND ENJOY A CONSISTENT SCHEDULE SERVING A DEDICATED CUSTOMER. ENJOY RELIABLE HOME TIME AND ACCESS TO COMPREHENSIVE BENEFITS AND OTHER ...

8. CDL-A OTR Dry Van Truck Driver - Earn $120K a Year or More!

🏛️ Western Express

📍 Norridgewock, ME

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 8779550815 Western Express is now hiring company truck drivers, trainees, and driver trainers. Whether you're an experienced driver or you're just ...

9. Semi - Local Truck Driver CDL CLASS A - Maine

🏛️ Class A Recruiters LLC

📍 Anson, ME

💰 $74,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CALL SHAHIRA @ 601-812-8624 FOR PHONE INTERVIEW JOIN OUR TEAM AND ENJOY A CONSISTENT SCHEDULE SERVING A DEDICATED CUSTOMER. ENJOY RELIABLE HOME TIME AND ACCESS TO COMPREHENSIVE BENEFITS AND OTHER ...

10. RN / Registered Nurse Job in Skowhegan, Maine

🏛️ MAS Medical

📍 Skowhegan, ME

💰 $32 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MAS Medical Staffing is looking for experienced and compassionate Registered Nurses (RN) to provide excellent care throughout Maine. We provide Per Diem staffing services to many nursing homes and ...