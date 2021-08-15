Cancel
Austin, MN

Start tomorrow? Austin companies hiring immediately

Posted by 
Austin News Flash
 7 days ago

(Austin, MN) Ready to work tomorrow? These companies in Austin are looking for people who can start immediately.

1. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Hayfield, MN

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Assistant Machine Operator

🏛️ Manpower

📍 Albert Lea, MN

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Do you want steady work hours with great starting pay and a chance for advancement? Do you have manufacturing and machine set-up experience? Manpower has immediate openings for Assistant Machine ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Restaurant Manager

🏛️ Apple American Group - (YW)

📍 Albert Lea, MN

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Applebee's - Immediately Hiring - Restaurant Managers JOIN OUR GROWING TEAM!! As an Applebee's® Restaurant Manager, you will be engaged in all aspects of the day-to-day operations. Using your multi ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Restaurant General Manager

🏛️ Apple American Group - (YW)

📍 Albert Lea, MN

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Applebee's - Immediately Hiring - General Manager for Albert Lea JOIN OUR GROWING TEAM!! As an Applebee's® General Manager, you will develop your team, lead your team to achieve goals and objectives ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Security Officer

🏛️ Securitas Security Services

📍 Austin, MN

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Entry Level Security Officer *Apply today for immediate consideration!* As a Security Officer with Securitas you will be responsible for the security and safety of property and personnel. You will be ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Job available - immediate employment - Austin / Part Time Evening Cleaner ($16 per hour) - Marsde...

🏛️ Marsden Building Maintenance

📍 Austin, MN

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview Marsden Building Maintenance, a Marsden Holding Company, is a facility services provider with an unmatched reputation for operational excellence. We clean, sanitize, and service large and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Austin News Flash

With Austin News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

