Galax, VA

Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Galax

Galax Bulletin
 7 days ago

(GALAX, VA) Companies in Galax are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Galax:


1. Emergency Room Travel Nurse RN - $2196 per week in VA

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Galax, VA

💰 $2,196 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

2. Adjunct-CE, Revit/AutoCAD

🏛️ Broward college

📍 Willis, VA

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Summary Candidates should be passionate educators and practitioners who can facilitate the needs of diverse 21st century learners. The successful candidate must have some college-level teaching ...

3. Travel Medical Lab Technician - $1,850 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Galax, VA

💰 $1,850 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Medical Lab Technician for a travel job in Galax, Virginia. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Medical Lab Technician * Discipline: Allied Health ...

4. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $1854.04 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Galax, VA

💰 $1,854 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Galax, VA. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1854 ...

5. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $1,854 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Galax, VA

💰 $1,854 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Galax, Virginia. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

6. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $1,809 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Galax, VA

💰 $1,809 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Aequor Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Galax, Virginia. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

7. Local Truck Driver Job

🏛️ Carry On Trucking

📍 Woodlawn, VA

💰 $55,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING LOCAL COMPANY DRIVERS DRIVERS AVERAGE $55K+ PER YEAR HOME NIGHTLY AND HOME ON WEEKENDS Call Us Today (877) 701-1730 CDL A TRUCK DRIVER BENEFITS: * Avg. Weekly Gross Pay is $1,000-$1,200 * Home ...

8. Travel Medical Lab Technician - $1,625 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Galax, VA

💰 $1,625 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Medical Lab Technician for a travel job in Galax, Virginia. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Medical Lab Technician * Discipline: Allied Health ...

9. CDL-A Regional Truck Driver - Home 2+ Times Weekly

🏛️ Southern AG Carriers

📍 Galax, VA

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Regional Truck Driver Jobs Mean More Flexibility, Frequent Home Time & Great Earnings! Enjoy the benefits of a large corporation that maintains a true family-first foundation! SouthernAg ...

10. Delivery Driver needed in Galax,VA - $16.00 to $20.00 per hour (4260)

🏛️ Domino's

📍 Galax, VA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ready to make some money? Start delivering with Domino's! Job Types: Full-time & Part-time - with Flexible Scheduling Compensation: $16.00 to $20.00 per hour* *Hourly wages + average tip If you need ...

