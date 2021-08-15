Cancel
Graham, TX

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Graham

Graham Dispatch
 7 days ago

(GRAHAM, TX) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Graham.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Graham:


1. Welder

🏛️ Brazos River Authority

📍 Graford, TX

💰 $26 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Announcement of Vacancy Welder Possum Kingdom, Graford, Texas SUMMARY OF POSITION : The purpose of this position is to maintain Brazos River Authority (BRA) dams, facilities and equipment. This is ...

2. Correctional Officer

🏛️ Management and Training Corporation

📍 Jacksboro, TX

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now offering $13.50 per hour plus up to $4,400 in bonus opportunity. Are you ready to make a difference? Join Management & Training Corporation (MTC) and become a part of an organization that is ...

3. Entry Level Sales Representative

🏛️ Difference Makers

📍 Jacksboro, TX

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Difference Makers sales team is growing, and we are looking for someone with a track of record of proven success as a high achiever who loves helping people, has an ownership mindset, and can ...

4. CDL-A Independent Contractor OTR Truck Driver - Now Hiring

🏛️ Dart

📍 Graham, TX

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Drive Like A BOSS With Dart's Independent Contractor OTR Truck Driving Opportunities! Top Earners Make $200,000+ Per Year! IT'S TIME TO OWN YOUR OWN TRUCK and Highway Sales has an unbeatable Lease ...

5. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Average $75,000/Year + $2,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Koch Trucking - Dedicated

📍 Newcastle, TX

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking CDL-A Dedicated Drivers Earn Up To 63 CPM Starting Pay - $2,000 Sign-On - Excellent Benefits Dedicated Openings In Your Area Koch Trucking is looking to hire professional CDL-A truck ...

6. CDL-A OTR Company Truck Driver - Now Hiring

🏛️ Dart

📍 Graham, TX

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Introducing Our BRAND-NEW And Improved Pay Package That ALL CDL-A OTR Company Truck Drivers Qualify For! Other carriers talk about what's "new" but Dart has been PAYING BETTER and OFFERING MORE for ...

7. CDL-A Local Truck Driver

🏛️ Chalk Mountain Services of Texas

📍 Graham, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is hiring experienced Class A CDL Truck Drivers in West Texas! Earn Top Hourly Pay Driving for The Industry's #1 Oilfield Trucking Job. $3,000 Sign-On Bonus Chalk Mountain Drivers can ...

8. Truck Driver Lease Program: Dedicated - Walkaway Lease w/ No Money Down & No Credit Check - Earn up

🏛️ US Xpress

📍 Graham, TX

💰 $10,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Lease PurchasesBenefits * 2015 Freightliner Cascadia - All Fuel Saver Automatic Transmission * $1.00 all Dispatched Miles * NO Credit Check, NO Money Down with Walkaway ...

9. CDL A Truck Driver

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Graham, TX

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

What's it like driving for Hogan? Think road trips, but you get paid and control the music. With over 100 years of experience, we understand what drivers need and want; dedicated routes, predictable ...

10. CDL-A Dedicated Team Truck Driver

🏛️ U.S.Xpress

📍 Graham, TX

💰 $2,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. Xpress is offering great Dedicated HOME WEEKLY Openings for CDL A Team Drivers! TEAMS OR SOLOS THAT WANT TO TEAM! * NEW $30,000 SIGN ON BONUS/SPLIT! * Teams for Immediate Seating or we will find ...

Graham Dispatch

Graham, TX
ABOUT

With Graham Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

