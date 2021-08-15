Hiring now! Jobs in Omaha with an immediate start

(Omaha, NE) The only thing more exciting than a new job is one you can start right away. These Omaha-area companies are looking for people who can start right away.



1. Assistant Manager | Immediate Need

🏛️ Goodwin Recruiting

📍 Fremont, NE

💰 $34,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

A locally owned and operated fast-food franchise is looking to hire a Restaurant Assistant Manager to help oversee daily operations. Our ideal candidate has the ability to lead and motivate the team ...

2. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Omaha, NE

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

3. Job available - immediate employment - Full Time 2nd Shift Security Officer, No Weekends! - Ameri...

🏛️ American Security and Investigations, LLC

📍 Bennington, NE

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview American Security has been delivering 'peace of mind' to our customers for over 45 years! We are an innovative team of safety and security professionals that bring a customer service mindset ...

4. Retail Sales Consultant

🏛️ True Network Solutions

📍 Papillion, NE

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

True Network Solution, Inc. by Walmart We are looking to hire Immediately. Pay $11.00- $15.50 + Commission! Primary Responsibilities and Duties: * Solution-Selling Facilitate in-store sales, upgrades ...

5. Sales Agent

🏛️ Combined Insurance

📍 Omaha, NE

💰 $500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Your Career, Your Choice - Sales Agent Combined Insurance, a leader in the supplemental industry for nearly 100 years, has an immediate opportunity for a sales agent to join our growing team. The ...

6. Sales Coordinator Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Softproinc

📍 Omaha, NE

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Sales Coordinator

7. Local CDL A Truck Driver - Immediate Opening

🏛️ Sysco

📍 Ashland, NE

💰 $110,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company: US0061 Sysco Lincoln, Inc. Zip Code: 68521 Employment Type: Full Time Travel Percentage: 0 Join Us for Our Walk - In Hiring Event Saturday, August 21, 2021 8:00am- 12:00pm 900 Kingbird Rd ...

8. Job available - immediate employment - Ft Special Services 9am-4pm - Marsden Building Maintenance...

🏛️ Marsden Building Maintenance

📍 Omaha, NE

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview Marsden Bldg Maintenance, L.L.C. is a facility services provider of commercial janitorial, building maintenance and specialty property services with operations serving customers throughout ...