A job on your schedule? These Johnson City positions offer flexible hours

(Johnson City, TN) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Johnson City are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.



1. Sales Advisor: Work from Home/ Flexible Schedule

🏛️ J & J Agency

📍 Bristol, VA

💰 $125,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Growing Team looking for likeminded Individuals! We are seeking eager individuals wanting the ability to create their own future and grow themselves while building a future for their families

2. Part time Wiper

🏛️ Staffmark

📍 Greeneville, TN

💰 $8 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Manufacturer in Greeneville is looking for part time wiping! Taking Clorox wipes nd wiping door knobs, hand rails and anything commonly touched. Part Time 2nd shift 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. ! $8.00/hour to ...

3. Customer Service Representative - Apply Today, Start ASAP!

🏛️ DialAmerica

📍 Gray, TN

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Shift: Part-Time or Full - Time Pay: After training, our top agents make an average of $10-$15 an hour At DialAmerica your career growth is a priority. As a Customer Service Rep, you will ensure a ...

4. Secretary 2 - RCAM (Part-Time/Temporary)

🏛️ Northeast State Community College

📍 Kingsport, TN

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Secretary 2 - RCAM (Part-Time/Temporary) Northeast State Community College is an open-access, public, comprehensive community college that advances lifelong learning and strengthens the economic and ...

5. Outside Sales - Life Insurance

🏛️ Family First Life Prime

📍 Johnson City, TN

💰 $125,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

FFL Agency believes every sales agent who works with us can earn SIX FIGURES in the FIRST YEAR! Full & Part Time Agents are welcome. Products Offered - Mortgage Protection, IUL's, Final Expense ...

6. Inventory Associate, Part-TIme (Johnson City TN) -

🏛️ RGIS

📍 Johnson City, TN

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

$300 Sign on bonus! To be eligible, the new employee must work 300 hours in their first 12 weeks of employment, from their start date. Further details will be provided upon hire. Zone Starting Wage ...

7. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Johnson City, TN

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...