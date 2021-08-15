Get hired! Job openings in and around New Market

(NEW MARKET, IN) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these New Market companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in New Market:

1. Travel Nurse RN - Cardiac Cath Lab - $3,000 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Lafayette, IN

💰 $3,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ADEX Healthcare Staffing LLC is seeking a travel nurse RN Cardiac Cath Lab for a travel nursing job in Lafayette, Indiana. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Cardiac Cath Lab * Discipline ...

2. Project Manager

🏛️ Jobot

📍 Lafayette, IN

💰 $130,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Competitive Pay - Great Benefits - Developer with Backlog of awarded work This Jobot Job is hosted by: Joseph Frias Are you a fit? Easy Apply now by clicking the "Apply Now" button and sending us ...

3. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/15/2021, Earn Up to 55 CPM

🏛️ Dart - Company Driver

📍 Crawfordsville, IN

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A OTR Truck Drivers! Full Benefits - 99% No-Touch Freight Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Guarantee Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR ...

4. Insurance Sales Representative

🏛️ Allstate Porep Family Insurance

📍 Plainfield, IN

💰 $55,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are expanding and have an opening for top performing Insurance Sales Representatives to join our team-oriented sales department. With our insurance office's extensive customer care work, a ...

5. Fill Operator - Manufacturing (Entry-level)

🏛️ Cornerstone Flooring

📍 Brownsburg, IN

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Great compensation, earn $18 per hour - NO experience required, we will train you!! Quality Benefits including Medical, Dental, 401(k) with a company match. PTO eligible (paid time off) 6 months ...

6. Sales Associate (SmileGuide) - Indianapolis-Avon-US

🏛️ SmileDirectClub

📍 Avon, IN

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

US-IN-Avon Job ID: 2021-12331 Category: Sales Job Type Full-Time Overview We're SmileDirectClub , and we believe everyone deserves a smile they'll love. We also believe that you deserve a job you'll ...

7. NEW: Full-Time Flexible Material Handler

🏛️ MyWorkChoice

📍 Lizton, IN

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're Now Hiring Full-Time Flexible Workers! Are you looking for a full-time job (24-40 hrs/wk) but, still want the flexibility to choose your schedule on a weekly basis AND drop a shift if you need ...

8. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Crawfordsville, IN

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

9. CDL Team Truck Drivers - Average $85,000-$100,000/Year + $5k Sign-On

🏛️ Double J Transport

📍 Crawfordsville, IN

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Class A CDL Pre-Matched Team Drivers! Average $85k-$100k+ Per Driver Yearly - $5k Sign-On Bonus Per Driver - 100% No-Touch Freight Double J Transport is now hiring for Over the Road Class ...

10. cdl class a regional driver

🏛️ Danny Trucking

📍 Lafayette, IN

💰 $1,730 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

due to growth and demand essential customer has plenty of freight to move. excellent company with great opportunity for advancement. seeking driver with at least 3 months of tractor trailer ...