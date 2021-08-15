Job alert: These jobs are open in Toms River

(TOMS RIVER, NJ) Companies in Toms River are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Toms River:

1. Clean Energy Ambassador - Manalapan, NJ

🏛️ Sunrun

📍 Englishtown, NJ

💰 $140,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Affordable, reliable and clean energy is here. Today's energy system creates the majority of the world's carbon emissions, and it must change to preserve our climate. The solution is to rewire our ...

2. CDL Class A Truck Driver - Home Wkly - Up to $2,400 Wk - $8,500 Sign-On Bonus - Benefits Pay + 3 ...

🏛️ J&R Logistics Corp.

📍 Belmar, NJ

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Leading logistics company, J&R Logistics Corp, is looking for reliable and experiencedCDL Class A Team Truck Drivers for FedEx Ground OTR Linehaul positions.($1,750 - $2,400 per week, per driver

3. Sales Representative- Honda of Toms River

🏛️ Honda of Toms River

📍 Toms River, NJ

💰 $110,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Honda of Toms River is immediately hiring Automotive Sales Representatives! Previous automotive experience is NOT required since the dealership offers outstanding onboarding training. Once you become ...

4. Coordinator, Channel Marketing

🏛️ Addison Group

📍 Holmdel, NJ

💰 $41 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Open: 6-month Contract Coordinator, Channel Marketing (potential extension, potential for perm hire) Location: 100% remote Pay: Up to $41/hr. Coordinator, Channel Marketing , will work as part of a ...

5. Marketing Communications Specialist

🏛️ Addison Group

📍 Holmdel, NJ

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Open: 6-month Contract Marketing Communications Specialist (potential extension, potential for perm hire) Location: 100% Remote Pay: Up to $28/hr. Why This Role Matters The Marketing Communications ...

6. Client Success Manager

🏛️ Discovery Data

📍 Tinton Falls, NJ

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Client Success Manager Discovery Data is seeking a Client Success Manager to be a part of a dynamic team working with our clients to help them grow their business in the financial services and ...

7. Bilingual Site Administrative Assistant

🏛️ SBM Management Services

📍 New Brunswick, NJ

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description Position at SBM Management SBM Management is searching for a Bilingual Administrative Assistant who is motivated and committed to providing outstanding customer service each and every day ...

8. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Lakehurst, NJ

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

9. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/15/2021, Earn Up to 55 CPM

🏛️ Dart - Company Driver

📍 Toms River, NJ

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A OTR Truck Drivers! Full Benefits - 99% No-Touch Freight Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Guarantee Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR ...

10. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Toms River, NJ

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...