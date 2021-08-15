Cancel
Silver City, NM

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Silver City

Silver City News Watch
 7 days ago

(SILVER CITY, NM) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Silver City.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Silver City:


1. Deputy District Attorney

🏛️ NM District Attorneys Association

📍 Silver City, NM

💰 $124,134 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Duties : The career prosecutor will have extensive and current knowledge in the areas of criminal prosecution; rules of evidence and rules of criminal procedure; organization and supervision ...

2. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Silver City, NM

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

3. Lease-to-Own: No Money Down, No Credit Check, Walkaway Lease

🏛️ US Xpress

📍 Silver City, NM

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Lease Purchases & Owner Operator & TeamsBenefits * TEAMS EARN UP TO $300,000+ PER YEAR! * No Credit Check, No Money Down, Walkaway Lease * 2017-2020 Freightliner Cascadias ...

4. Part-time Survey Administrator

🏛️ Headway Workforce Solutions

📍 Silver City, NM

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

On behalf of the RAND Survey Research Group (SRG), Headway Workforce Solutions is currently seeking Part-Time Survey Administrators to work on a research project lead by the RAND Corporation and ...

5. Elecrican Helper/Laborer

🏛️ DeMent Electric Inc.

📍 Silver City, NM

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assist electrician in completing residential, commercial and solar electrical jobs quickly and efficiently.

6. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $1,417 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Silver City, NM

💰 $1,417 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Silver City, New Mexico. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care Unit

7. Travel Nurse - RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $1416.74 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Silver City, NM

💰 $1,416 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Intensive Care Unit Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Silver City, NM. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 08/15/2021 Duration: 13 weeks ...

8. Certified Nursing Assistant - CNA - LTC/SNF - COVID-19 Crisis Response

🏛️ CareerStaff Unlimited

📍 Silver City, NM

💰 $33 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Certified Nursing Assistant - CNA - LTC/SNF - COVID-19 Crisis Response We are hiring a qualified SNF CNA (Skilled Nursing Facility Certified Nursing Assistant ) for a full-time $33/hour contract ...

9. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Silver City, NM

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

10. Work At Home Bilingual Sales Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Silver City, NM

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

Silver City News Watch

With Silver City News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

