The Python programming language comes packed full of many fantastic functions and tools in the language itself, as well as some awesome abilities that are available in the standard library. This makes Python quite a versatile language on its own without needing to rely on dependencies nearly as much as some other languages that use dependencies a lot more across the board. In the past, I have discussed some of my favorite Python modules that are contained inside of the standard library in the past, and if you would like to read into some articles where I do so, you can check out my last article on this topic here: