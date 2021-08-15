Cancel
Norton, KS

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Norton

Norton News Flash
Norton News Flash
 7 days ago

(NORTON, KS) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Norton companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Norton:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07xTXm_0bSOPvZk00

1. Work-Study Assistant | Justice Studies | Office Assistant

🏛️ Prairie View A&M University

📍 Prairie View, KS

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Title Work-Study Assistant | Justice Studies | Office Assistant Agency Prairie View A&M University Department Department Of Justice Studies Proposed Minimum Salary $10.00 hourly Job Location ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Truck Driver CDL A - Home Weekly

🏛️ Decker Truck Line, Inc.

📍 Norton, KS

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Reefer Drivers We have been hitting the road for 90 years and we aren't stopping any time soon. Our drive is what keeps us going and our dedicated team is what keeps us strong. Here's to 90 more ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Director Of Nursing (DON/DNS) - Interim

🏛️ CareerStaff Unlimited

📍 Oberlin, KS

💰 $3,203 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Director Of Nursing (DON/DNS) - Interim We are hiring a qualified Registered Nurse (RN) for a Director of Nursing (DON) opportunity in Oberlin, KS. The position requires the Registered Nurse ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Admissions Nurse

🏛️ Jobot

📍 Norton, KS

💰 $33 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This Jobot Job is hosted by: Anae Obee Are you a fit? Easy Apply now by clicking the "Apply Now" button and sending us your resume. Salary: $25.61 - $33 per hour A bit about us: For over 50 years, my ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1,675 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Norton, KS

💰 $1,675 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Occupational Therapist for a travel job in Norton, Kansas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Occupational Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date: 08 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Work-Study Assistant | Intramurals | Office Assistant

🏛️ Prairie View A&M University

📍 Prairie View, KS

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Title Work-Study Assistant | Intramurals | Office Assistant Agency Prairie View A&M University Department Intramurals Proposed Minimum Salary $10.00 hourly Job Location Prairie View, Texas Job ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Travel Medical Lab Technician - $1,850 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Norton, KS

💰 $2,000 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Medical Lab Technician for a travel job in Norton, Kansas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Medical Lab Technician * Discipline: Allied Health ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn $1,450/Week + $6,000 Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ Ryder - Grand Island, NE

📍 Prairie View, KS

💰 $6,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ryder is Hiring Class A Company Drivers Home Weekly - Earn $1,450 per Week + $6,000 Sign-On Ryder is a commercial transportation, logistics, and supply chain management solutions company in business ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL A Truck Driver Needed!

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Prairie View, KS

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers for Dedicated Round Trip Runs! Hogan offers our Dedicated Regional CDL-A Reefer Drivers: * $0.58-$0.63 CPM - Based on experience * Minimum Weekly Pay Guarantee - Ask a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Class A CDL Truck Driver - Dedicated Run - Weekly Hometime

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Norton, KS

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hogan is Now Hiring CDL A Truck Drivers for Dedicated Regional Runs! Hogan offers our Dedicated CDL-A Truck Drivers: * $10,000 Sign on Bonus for experienced drivers * NEW PAY INCREASE : $0.50-$0.57 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Norton News Flash

Norton News Flash

Norton, KS
With Norton News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

