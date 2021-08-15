Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Natchitoches, LA

Get hired! Job openings in and around Natchitoches

Posted by 
Natchitoches Updates
Natchitoches Updates
 7 days ago

(NATCHITOCHES, LA) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Natchitoches.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Natchitoches:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZAXQO_0bSOPuh100

1. Top Producing Sales agents / Work from home

🏛️ The Vibbert Agency

📍 Coushatta, LA

💰 $115,693 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Remote Sales Agents and Entrepreneurs Wanted The Vibbert Agency Fort Worth, TX Type: Part/Full Time Want to make $1000+ a week? Start part-time and build your own empire within our FAST-growing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Work At Home Bilingual Sales Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Natchitoches, LA

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1,675 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Natchitoches, LA

💰 $1,675 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Occupational Therapist for a travel job in Natchitoches, Louisiana. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Occupational Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Entry Level Positions - Customer Service Experience Required

🏛️ WS Partners of GA

📍 Natchitoches, LA

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our company is looking to hire 4 new team members by the end of the week. We provide full training from the ground up, great pay and benefits, and we offer a service that you can feel good about

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Travel Nurse - RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2778.52 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Natchitoches, LA

💰 $2,778 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Intensive Care Unit Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Natchitoches, LA. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 08/23/2021 Duration: 13 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/15/2021, Earn Up to 55 CPM

🏛️ Dart - Company Driver

📍 Natchitoches, LA

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A OTR Truck Drivers! Full Benefits - 99% No-Touch Freight Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Guarantee Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Natchitoches, LA

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $110,000/Year + Benefits

🏛️ Sysco - East Texas

📍 Natchitoches, LA

💰 $110,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sysco is Hiring CDL-A Delivery Drivers Earn Up to $110,000/Year + Incentives! Local Routes - Get Home Daily We offer our associates the opportunity to grow personally and professionally, to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Flatbed CDL-A Truck Driver Job in Winnfield, LA

🏛️ Hiring Drivers Now

📍 Winnfield, LA

💰 $1,776 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description : Flatbed CDL-A Truck Driver Job - Winnfield, Louisiana Flatbed CDL-A Truck Driver Jobs You set your priorities! Boyd Bros. makes it happen! * Want more home time? Drive 2,000 miles per ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Safety Tech/Coordinator

🏛️ SFC Contract Services

📍 Natchitoches, LA

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

SFC Contract Services, Inc. in Natchitoches, Louisiana is seeking a Safety Tech/Coordinator to further the Safety efforts of our business. The perfect Safety Tech/Coordinator candidate will have the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Natchitoches Updates

Natchitoches Updates

Natchitoches, LA
99
Followers
168
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Natchitoches Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Natchitoches, LA
State
Louisiana State
City
Winnfield, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Travel Nursing#Truck Drivers#The Vibbert Agency#Al#Sc#Sd#Ut#Club Staffing#Ga Natchitoches#Totalmed Staffing#Cpm#Bi Weekly#Cdl#Drivers Earn#Boyd Bros#Safety Tech Coordinator
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
MilitaryPosted by
The Associated Press

The Latest: Attackers kill Afghan soldier at Kabul airport

BERLIN — The German military says a firefight broke out at the Kabul airport’s north gate early on Monday between Afghan security forces and “unknown attackers.”. The military said in a tweet that one Afghan security officer was killed and another three were wounded in the early morning incident. It said that U.S. and German forces then also got involved, and that there were no injuries to German soldiers.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Pentagon orders civilian airlines to assist in Afghanistan evacuation

The Pentagon announced early Sunday that it has activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet and is requesting assistance from commercial airlines with the evacuation of Afghanistan. American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Omni Air, Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines will provide a total of 18 aircraft to support the evacuation of U.S. citizens and personnel, special immigrant visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan, the Department of Defense said in a statement. It added that it does not anticipate a "major impact" to commercial flights from the activation.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy