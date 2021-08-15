Get hired! Job openings in and around Natchitoches

(NATCHITOCHES, LA) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Natchitoches.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Natchitoches:

1. Top Producing Sales agents / Work from home

🏛️ The Vibbert Agency

📍 Coushatta, LA

💰 $115,693 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Remote Sales Agents and Entrepreneurs Wanted The Vibbert Agency Fort Worth, TX Type: Part/Full Time Want to make $1000+ a week? Start part-time and build your own empire within our FAST-growing ...

2. Work At Home Bilingual Sales Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Natchitoches, LA

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

3. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1,675 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Natchitoches, LA

💰 $1,675 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Occupational Therapist for a travel job in Natchitoches, Louisiana. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Occupational Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start ...

4. Entry Level Positions - Customer Service Experience Required

🏛️ WS Partners of GA

📍 Natchitoches, LA

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our company is looking to hire 4 new team members by the end of the week. We provide full training from the ground up, great pay and benefits, and we offer a service that you can feel good about

5. Travel Nurse - RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2778.52 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Natchitoches, LA

💰 $2,778 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Intensive Care Unit Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Natchitoches, LA. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 08/23/2021 Duration: 13 ...

6. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/15/2021, Earn Up to 55 CPM

🏛️ Dart - Company Driver

📍 Natchitoches, LA

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A OTR Truck Drivers! Full Benefits - 99% No-Touch Freight Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Guarantee Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR ...

7. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Natchitoches, LA

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

8. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $110,000/Year + Benefits

🏛️ Sysco - East Texas

📍 Natchitoches, LA

💰 $110,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sysco is Hiring CDL-A Delivery Drivers Earn Up to $110,000/Year + Incentives! Local Routes - Get Home Daily We offer our associates the opportunity to grow personally and professionally, to ...

9. Flatbed CDL-A Truck Driver Job in Winnfield, LA

🏛️ Hiring Drivers Now

📍 Winnfield, LA

💰 $1,776 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description : Flatbed CDL-A Truck Driver Job - Winnfield, Louisiana Flatbed CDL-A Truck Driver Jobs You set your priorities! Boyd Bros. makes it happen! * Want more home time? Drive 2,000 miles per ...

10. Safety Tech/Coordinator

🏛️ SFC Contract Services

📍 Natchitoches, LA

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

SFC Contract Services, Inc. in Natchitoches, Louisiana is seeking a Safety Tech/Coordinator to further the Safety efforts of our business. The perfect Safety Tech/Coordinator candidate will have the ...