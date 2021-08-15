Cancel
Glendale, UT

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Glendale

Posted by 
Glendale Voice
Glendale Voice
 7 days ago

(GLENDALE, UT) Companies in Glendale are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Glendale:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t23iS_0bSOPtoI00

1. Member Experience Officer (Teller/Loan Officer)

🏛️ Mountain America Credit Union

📍 Kanab, UT

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

LOCATION Kanab Branch 190 West Center Street Kanab, UT 84741 SCHEDULE Full Time; Monday - Friday 8:45am - 6:15pm * Day off during the week when a Saturday is worked. At Mountain America, we are ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Lifesaving & Care Specialist -Float

🏛️ Best Friends Animal Society

📍 Kanab, UT

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Location: Kanab, Utah (relocation assistance may be available) Pay: $15/hr Summary: Lifesaving & Care Specialist Floats are focused on providing support and coverage to our Sanctuary programming ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Lease-to-Own: No Money Down, No Credit Check, Walkaway Lease

🏛️ US Xpress

📍 Kanab, UT

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Lease Purchases & Owner Operator & TeamsBenefits * TEAMS EARN UP TO $300,000+ PER YEAR! * No Credit Check, No Money Down, Walkaway Lease * 2017-2020 Freightliner Cascadias ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Hiring a Server/Cashier at Camp Outpost Co. in Zion

🏛️ Camp Zion

📍 Springdale, UT

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring immediately- Located in Springdale, UT - Zion! Come be part of our amazing team in Springdale, Utah. Tucked between amazing red rock cliffs and the gateway to Zion National Park, Springdale ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Pizza Maker, Line Cook, Prep Cook

🏛️ Peekaboo Canyon Wood Fired kitchen

📍 Kanab, UT

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Located in Kanab, Utah at the heart of southern Utah's National Park area, Peekaboo Canyon Wood Fired Kitchen is a full service vegetarian / vegan restaurant serving breakfast, lunch and dinner. Our ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Cooks- Hiring Immediately at New Restaurant Concept Camp Outpost in Zion National Park!

🏛️ Camp Zion

📍 Springdale, UT

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring immediately! This is an entry level position and no previous experience is required! Located in Springdale, UT - Zion! Come be part of our amazing team in Springdale, Utah. Tucked between ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Delivery Driver- CDL

🏛️ Western Rock

📍 Kanab, UT

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Local Delivery Driver to join our team! You will be responsible for safely operating a truck and performing local deliveries to our contractors. CDL REQUIRED! * Daily local ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Dedicated Truck Drivers, $10,000 Sign-On Bonus!

🏛️ C.R. England

📍 Glendale, UT

💰 $96,564 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

$1,466-$1,857 Weekly PAY $76,232-$96,564 Annually Top CPM: 0.5 Effective Pay / Mile: $0.774 CDL A DRIVERS NEEDED HOMETIME: 1.5 Day Per Week DEDICATED ACCOUNT Family Dollar is based out of Saint ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. GENERAL MANAGER

🏛️ Holiday Inn Express - Kanab

📍 Kanab, UT

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

JOB DESCRIPTION POSITION TITLE: General Manager REPORTS TO: IGH Representative JOB SUMMARY: The General Manager oversees all aspects of the hotel operations including guest relations, front desk ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. OTR Truck Driver

🏛️ Roehl Transport, Inc.

📍 Kanab, UT

💰 $1,200 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS Benefits: * $1,200+ per week * Pay Accelerators - earn up to 8 cents MORE per mile for your experience * Brand-new, modern equipment * Top pay & home time

Click Here to Apply Now

Glendale Voice

Glendale Voice

Glendale, UT
6
Followers
191
Post
341
Views
ABOUT

With Glendale Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

