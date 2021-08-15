Hiring Now: These roles are open in Glendale

(GLENDALE, UT) Companies in Glendale are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Glendale:

1. Member Experience Officer (Teller/Loan Officer)

🏛️ Mountain America Credit Union

📍 Kanab, UT

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

LOCATION Kanab Branch 190 West Center Street Kanab, UT 84741 SCHEDULE Full Time; Monday - Friday 8:45am - 6:15pm * Day off during the week when a Saturday is worked. At Mountain America, we are ...

2. Lifesaving & Care Specialist -Float

🏛️ Best Friends Animal Society

📍 Kanab, UT

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Location: Kanab, Utah (relocation assistance may be available) Pay: $15/hr Summary: Lifesaving & Care Specialist Floats are focused on providing support and coverage to our Sanctuary programming ...

3. Lease-to-Own: No Money Down, No Credit Check, Walkaway Lease

🏛️ US Xpress

📍 Kanab, UT

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Lease Purchases & Owner Operator & TeamsBenefits * TEAMS EARN UP TO $300,000+ PER YEAR! * No Credit Check, No Money Down, Walkaway Lease * 2017-2020 Freightliner Cascadias ...

4. Hiring a Server/Cashier at Camp Outpost Co. in Zion

🏛️ Camp Zion

📍 Springdale, UT

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring immediately- Located in Springdale, UT - Zion! Come be part of our amazing team in Springdale, Utah. Tucked between amazing red rock cliffs and the gateway to Zion National Park, Springdale ...

5. Pizza Maker, Line Cook, Prep Cook

🏛️ Peekaboo Canyon Wood Fired kitchen

📍 Kanab, UT

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Located in Kanab, Utah at the heart of southern Utah's National Park area, Peekaboo Canyon Wood Fired Kitchen is a full service vegetarian / vegan restaurant serving breakfast, lunch and dinner. Our ...

6. Cooks- Hiring Immediately at New Restaurant Concept Camp Outpost in Zion National Park!

🏛️ Camp Zion

📍 Springdale, UT

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring immediately! This is an entry level position and no previous experience is required! Located in Springdale, UT - Zion! Come be part of our amazing team in Springdale, Utah. Tucked between ...

7. Delivery Driver- CDL

🏛️ Western Rock

📍 Kanab, UT

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Local Delivery Driver to join our team! You will be responsible for safely operating a truck and performing local deliveries to our contractors. CDL REQUIRED! * Daily local ...

8. Dedicated Truck Drivers, $10,000 Sign-On Bonus!

🏛️ C.R. England

📍 Glendale, UT

💰 $96,564 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

$1,466-$1,857 Weekly PAY $76,232-$96,564 Annually Top CPM: 0.5 Effective Pay / Mile: $0.774 CDL A DRIVERS NEEDED HOMETIME: 1.5 Day Per Week DEDICATED ACCOUNT Family Dollar is based out of Saint ...

9. GENERAL MANAGER

🏛️ Holiday Inn Express - Kanab

📍 Kanab, UT

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

JOB DESCRIPTION POSITION TITLE: General Manager REPORTS TO: IGH Representative JOB SUMMARY: The General Manager oversees all aspects of the hotel operations including guest relations, front desk ...

10. OTR Truck Driver

🏛️ Roehl Transport, Inc.

📍 Kanab, UT

💰 $1,200 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS Benefits: * $1,200+ per week * Pay Accelerators - earn up to 8 cents MORE per mile for your experience * Brand-new, modern equipment * Top pay & home time