No experience necessary — Hume companies hiring now

(Hume, CA) Looking to get your foot in the door in Hume? Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience.



1. CDL Truck Driver - Average $813/Week - Entry-Level

🏛️ C.R. England - Recent Graduates

📍 Orange Cove, CA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...

2. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required

🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads

📍 Miramonte, CA

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...

3. Saw Operator 2nd Shift

🏛️ PrideStaff

📍 Reedley, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Manufacturing client in Reedley area is seeking an Entry Level Second Shift Saw Operator for Immediate consideration. The saw operator will receive and saw raw material per specifications ensuring ...

4. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Protection Life Insurance

📍 Orange Cove, CA

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

5. Arborist Utility Pre-Inspector | Reedley, CA

🏛️ ACRT Services

📍 Reedley, CA

💰 $36 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We empower the best people to help sustain our world. 100% employee-owned. Independence guaranteed. Company:ACRT Pacific, LLC. Wage: $25- $36 ACRT Pacific is currently seeking energetic entry level ...