Get hired! Job openings in and around Eufaula

(EUFAULA, AL) Companies in Eufaula are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Eufaula:

1. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Eufaula, AL

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

2. Travel Nurse RN - Home Health - $1,960 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Eufaula, AL

💰 $1,960 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Skyline Med Staff Home Health is seeking a travel nurse RN Home Health for a travel nursing job in Eufaula, Alabama. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Home Health * Discipline: RN * Start ...

3. Independent Business Owner

🏛️ ChangeMakers

📍 Fort Mitchell, AL

💰 $5,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

I am working with a group that has helped 1000s of members shift over $1/2B

4. Landscaping Worker

🏛️ TruGreen

📍 Fort Mitchell, AL

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Salary: $13.00 an hour R15582 Lawn Specialist 1127 Preston St., Opelika, Alabama 36801 Job Description Do you like being outdoors? Do you like a job where every day is different? The Specialist role ...

5. Work At Home Bilingual Account Executive - Retention

🏛️ DISH

📍 Georgetown, GA

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

6. Shuttle Driver | $250 Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ Resource Management Systems

📍 Fort Gaines, GA

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Resource Management Systems is seeking candidates for driving positions available in the Fitzgerald, Vienna, Americus, Cuthbert, Blakely, Warner Robbins, and Camilla, GA areas. We are seeking ...

7. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $1938 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Eufaula, AL

💰 $1,938 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Standard Healthcare is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Eufaula, AL. Shift: Inquire Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1938 / Week ...

8. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $1,823 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Eufaula, AL

💰 $1,823 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Eufaula, Alabama. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: 08/23/2021

9. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $1822.72 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Eufaula, AL

💰 $1,822 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Eufaula, AL. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 08/23/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

10. Regional Company Driver - $6,000 Sign On Bonus

🏛️ Davis Express

📍 Eufaula, AL

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Davis Express, Inc SE Regional Company DriverCompany Driver Benefits Up to $6,000 Sign On Bonus Start Up To $.55 CPM No-Touch Freight 6 Days Out, 2 Days Home Schedule Weekly Direct Deposit Insurance ...