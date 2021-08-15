Cancel
Lac Du Flambeau, WI

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Lac Du Flambeau

Lac Du Flambeau Post
 7 days ago

(LAC DU FLAMBEAU, WI) Companies in Lac Du Flambeau are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Lac Du Flambeau:


1. Merchandiser - Minocqua/Eagle River

🏛️ Mid-Wisconsin Beverage Inc

📍 Minocqua, WI

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for a motivated individual that enjoys working independently to join our Merchandising team in the Eagle River & Minocqua area! Our Merchandisers are responsible for filling and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Insurance Sales Representative - No Prior Experience Needed (Training Offered; Hiring Now)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Minocqua, WI

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $3,552 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Minocqua, WI

💰 $3,552 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Minocqua, Wisconsin. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care Unit

Click Here to Apply Now

4. $190k+/yr Perm CRNA needed in Minocqua, WI

🏛️ National Coalition Of Healthcare Recruiters

📍 Minocqua, WI

💰 $190,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

(Only QUALIFIED Healthcare Professionals accepted) Anesthetist (CRNA) - Wave Health is seeking a permanent CRNA to join a well-respected health system at a Hospital in Central, WI. Below are some ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Registered Nurse | RN | ER (Contract)

🏛️ Favorite Healthcare Staffing

📍 Woodruff, WI

💰 $77 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Favorite Healthcare Staffing is looking for an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse (ER RN) in Woodruff, WI! This assignment is for 13 weeks, and ideal candidates will have at least 2+ years ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Travel Nurse - RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $3552.16 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Minocqua, WI

💰 $3,552 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Intensive Care Unit Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Minocqua, WI. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 09/06/2021 Duration: 13 weeks ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $3042 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Woodruff, WI

💰 $3,042 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ventura MedStaff is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Woodruff, WI. Shift: Inquire Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $3042 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Lac Du Flambeau, WI
ABOUT

With Lac Du Flambeau Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

