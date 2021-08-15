Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Longview, TX

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Longview

Posted by 
Longview Voice
Longview Voice
 7 days ago

(LONGVIEW, TX) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Longview.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Longview:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RoJTw_0bSOPnlA00

1. HCL ACID Tanker Driver

🏛️ Circle S Power, LLC

📍 Marshall, TX

💰 $8,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a owner operator for HCL ACID Tanker Drivers to join our team...we'll train you step by step. Responsibilities: * Safely operate a heavy or tractor-trailer truck * Load and unload ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Food Service Worker & Cashiers

🏛️ Southern Multifoods Inc.

📍 Longview, TX

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING MORNING/DAY-TIME OR LATE NIGHT CLOSING EMPLOYEES STARTING AT $10.75 (MUST BE ABLE TO WORK INBETWEEN THE TIME FRAME FROM 6AM-5PM OR AFTER 6PM-2AM) Need friendly Cashiers and Food line employees ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. CDL Owner Operator Truck Driver - Earn $220,000-$275,000/Year

🏛️ WD Logistics

📍 Big Sandy, TX

💰 $275,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking Owner Operator Truck Drivers! Flexible Home Time - Earn $220,000-$275,000/Year! WD Logistics, LLC is looking to partner with service-oriented owner-operators to haul bulk dairy and food ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Sales Agent Wanted - Training & Leads - Work From Home

🏛️ Hiring Dept. - Financial Group

📍 Longview, TX

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you Driven? Hungry? AND Motivated? We are looking for strong candidates that are ready for a career. We work closely together to ensure success within our team. At our Agency we thrive on success ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. CL A OTR 3 Mos Exp-Run 30-Home 7-$1200-$1600/WK-Rider & Pet Day One

🏛️ Class A Truckin

📍 Longview, TX

💰 $3,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A drivers with 3 months verifiable experience run 30 days and home for 7 full days NOTE YOU MUST HAVE THREE MONTHS DRIVING EXPERIENCE THAT DOES NOT INCLUDE TRAINING, MUST BE AS A TEAM OR SOLO ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Step Down RN - Registered Nurse

🏛️ Supplemental Health Care

📍 Longview, TX

💰 $80 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description: Supplemental Health Care is a nationally recognized healthcare staffing provider, partnering with a hospital in Longview, TX to provide a Step-Down RN for a travel assignment. * 13 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. TX - ED RN - Days - $79.61 /HR **26 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Longview, TX

💰 $79 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We will accept a typical 13 week contract, but would prefer 26 weeks. All RTO (req time off) must be made at time of submission. OVERVIEW: Provide individualized, goal directed nursing care to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. TX - ED RN - Nights - $79.61 /HR **26 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Longview, TX

💰 $79 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We will accept a typical 13 week contract, but would prefer 26 weeks. All RTO (req time off) must be made at time of submission. OVERVIEW: Provide individualized, goal directed nursing care to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Registered Nurse - TELE - 13 Week Contract ($3130/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Longview, TX

💰 $3,130 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Enjoy a new, rewarding position if you're a Registered Nurse with experience caring for patients in need of treatment for general medical conditions or surgical procedures in a 13 week contract at a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $2925 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Longview, TX

💰 $2,925 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ventura MedStaff is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Longview, TX. Shift: Inquire Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 26 weeks Pay: $2925 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Longview Voice

Longview Voice

Longview, TX
157
Followers
185
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

With Longview Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Longview, TX
City
Marshall, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Nursing#U S Economy#Hcl#Food Service Worker#Cashiers And Food#Cdl#Wd Logistics#Llc#Agency#Cl A#Tx Ed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Pentagon orders civilian airlines to assist in Afghanistan evacuation

The Pentagon announced early Sunday that it has activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet and is requesting assistance from commercial airlines with the evacuation of Afghanistan. American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Omni Air, Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines will provide a total of 18 aircraft to support the evacuation of U.S. citizens and personnel, special immigrant visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan, the Department of Defense said in a statement. It added that it does not anticipate a "major impact" to commercial flights from the activation.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy