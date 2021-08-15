Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Longview

(LONGVIEW, TX) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Longview.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Longview:

1. HCL ACID Tanker Driver

🏛️ Circle S Power, LLC

📍 Marshall, TX

💰 $8,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a owner operator for HCL ACID Tanker Drivers to join our team...we'll train you step by step. Responsibilities: * Safely operate a heavy or tractor-trailer truck * Load and unload ...

2. Food Service Worker & Cashiers

🏛️ Southern Multifoods Inc.

📍 Longview, TX

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING MORNING/DAY-TIME OR LATE NIGHT CLOSING EMPLOYEES STARTING AT $10.75 (MUST BE ABLE TO WORK INBETWEEN THE TIME FRAME FROM 6AM-5PM OR AFTER 6PM-2AM) Need friendly Cashiers and Food line employees ...

3. CDL Owner Operator Truck Driver - Earn $220,000-$275,000/Year

🏛️ WD Logistics

📍 Big Sandy, TX

💰 $275,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking Owner Operator Truck Drivers! Flexible Home Time - Earn $220,000-$275,000/Year! WD Logistics, LLC is looking to partner with service-oriented owner-operators to haul bulk dairy and food ...

4. Sales Agent Wanted - Training & Leads - Work From Home

🏛️ Hiring Dept. - Financial Group

📍 Longview, TX

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you Driven? Hungry? AND Motivated? We are looking for strong candidates that are ready for a career. We work closely together to ensure success within our team. At our Agency we thrive on success ...

5. CL A OTR 3 Mos Exp-Run 30-Home 7-$1200-$1600/WK-Rider & Pet Day One

🏛️ Class A Truckin

📍 Longview, TX

💰 $3,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A drivers with 3 months verifiable experience run 30 days and home for 7 full days NOTE YOU MUST HAVE THREE MONTHS DRIVING EXPERIENCE THAT DOES NOT INCLUDE TRAINING, MUST BE AS A TEAM OR SOLO ...

6. Step Down RN - Registered Nurse

🏛️ Supplemental Health Care

📍 Longview, TX

💰 $80 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description: Supplemental Health Care is a nationally recognized healthcare staffing provider, partnering with a hospital in Longview, TX to provide a Step-Down RN for a travel assignment. * 13 ...

7. TX - ED RN - Days - $79.61 /HR **26 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Longview, TX

💰 $79 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We will accept a typical 13 week contract, but would prefer 26 weeks. All RTO (req time off) must be made at time of submission. OVERVIEW: Provide individualized, goal directed nursing care to ...

8. TX - ED RN - Nights - $79.61 /HR **26 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Longview, TX

💰 $79 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We will accept a typical 13 week contract, but would prefer 26 weeks. All RTO (req time off) must be made at time of submission. OVERVIEW: Provide individualized, goal directed nursing care to ...

9. Registered Nurse - TELE - 13 Week Contract ($3130/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Longview, TX

💰 $3,130 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Enjoy a new, rewarding position if you're a Registered Nurse with experience caring for patients in need of treatment for general medical conditions or surgical procedures in a 13 week contract at a ...

10. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $2925 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Longview, TX

💰 $2,925 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ventura MedStaff is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Longview, TX. Shift: Inquire Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 26 weeks Pay: $2925 ...