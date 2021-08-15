CRIME STOPPERS: Pinson man wanted on burglary and theft charges
BIRMINGHAM — Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama is asking the public for assistance locating the following person. If you have information, call Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777. You will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty.
|Robert Joseph Pulley is wanted in Jefferson County on felony warrants charging him with Burglary 3rd Degree and Theft of Property 3rd Degree. Wanted as of 08/12/2021
|Name:
|PULLEY, ROBERT JOSEPH
|Gender:
|Male
|Race:
|Caucasian
|DOB:
|11/25/1981
|Age:
|39
|Height:
|5ft6in
|Weight:
|160
|Hair:
|Short Blonde
|Eyes:
|Hazel
|Last Known Address: 7600 BLOCK OF FAUCETT CUT OFF ROAD, PINSON, AL 35126
|Wanted By: BHAM CT DIV, GARDENDALE PD
