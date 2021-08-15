Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pinson, AL

CRIME STOPPERS: Pinson man wanted on burglary and theft charges

By Erica Thomas
Posted by 
The Trussville Tribune
The Trussville Tribune
 7 days ago

From The Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM — Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama is asking the public for assistance locating the following person. If you have information, call Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777. You will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xs14v_0bSOPmsR00

Robert Joseph Pulley is wanted in Jefferson County on felony warrants charging him with Burglary 3rd Degree and Theft of Property 3rd Degree. Wanted as of 08/12/2021
Name: PULLEY, ROBERT JOSEPH
Gender: Male Race: Caucasian
DOB: 11/25/1981 Age: 39
Height: 5ft6in Weight: 160
Hair: Short Blonde Eyes: Hazel
Last Known Address: 7600 BLOCK OF FAUCETT CUT OFF ROAD, PINSON, AL 35126
Wanted By: BHAM CT DIV, GARDENDALE PD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

Trussville, AL
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

 http://trussvilletribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jefferson County, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Pinson, AL
Pinson, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Gardendale, AL
City
Birmingham, AL
County
Jefferson County, AL
Birmingham, AL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Stoppers#Ct#The Tribune#Caucasian#Gardendale Pd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Center Point, ALPosted by
The Trussville Tribune

Woman arrested in Center Point after 2 attacked with butcher knife, apartment set on fire

From The Tribune staff reports CENTER POINT — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a woman Sunday after a terrifying incident in Center Point. Lisa Jacole Grayson, 27, of Birmingham, is charged with six counts of attempted murder, one count of arson first-degree and criminal mischief first-degree. Deputies were first called to […]
Birmingham, ALPosted by
The Trussville Tribune

Birmingham man killed in Shelby County wreck

From The Tribune staff reports SHELBY COUNTY —  A Birmingham man has died following a two-vehicle crash on Saturday evening. Sergio Romero-Cruz, 27, died when the 2002 Honda Civic he was driving crossed the center line on Alabama Highway 119 and collided head-on with a 2005 Toyota Corolla, driven by Melissa Kemp, 40, of Maylene. […]
Blount County, ALPosted by
The Trussville Tribune

Blount County crash kills Cullman man

From The Tribune staff reports BLOUNT COUNTY — A two vehicle crash near Hayden has claimed the life of a Cullman man. Franklin Strickland, 58, died of injuries sustained in two-vehicle accident on I-65 that occurred Friday night, August 20, 2021 at approximately 8 p.m., according to Alabama State Trooper Corporal Jeremy Burkett. Strickland had […]
Huntsville, ALPosted by
The Trussville Tribune

ALEA issues Missing and Endangered Person Alert

From The Tribune staff reports HUNTSVILLE — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) issued a Missing and Endangered Person Alert for a missing man out of north Alabama. The Huntsville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating James Robertson. Robertson, 50, may be living with a condition that may impair his judgment. […]
Birmingham, ALPosted by
The Trussville Tribune

Oneonta man killed in Birmingham shooting

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened early on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. A 39-year-old man from Oneonta was shot and killed in the 1300 block of 3rd Avenue North, around 2:31 a.m. He was pronounced dead on the scene a short time later. […]
Midfield, ALPosted by
The Trussville Tribune

14-year-old killed on go-cart in Midfield

From The Tribune staff reports MIDFIELD — A 14-year-old was killed in Midfield after being struck by a vehicle while riding a go-cart. Josiah Scott, a Rutledge Middle School student, died at Children’s of Alabama Wednesday night. The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. near the 9th Street and 12th Avenue intersection, according to multiple reports. […]
Trussville, ALPosted by
The Trussville Tribune

2 vehicles broken into at Trussville Sports Complex

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The windows of two vehicles were shattered and purses were taken from two vehicles on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Trussville. The break-ins happened around noon at the Trussville Sports Complex on Pump House Road, according to police. The victims told police their doors were locked and one […]
Heflin, ALPosted by
The Trussville Tribune

Passenger killed after car hits parked camper

From The Tribune staff reports HEFLIN, Ala. — Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division are investigating a deadly crash that happened near the east Alabama town of Heflin. Delon Farrow, 52, of Lineville, was killed in the crash on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. It happened around 3:04 p.m. on Alabama […]
Jefferson County, ALPosted by
The Trussville Tribune

Student stabbed at McAdory High School

From the Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — A 14-year-old male student was stabbed at McAdory High School on Thursday, according to a letter from school principal Gary Bowden. Bowden notified parents that the incident occurred at 11:30 a.m. He said a 14-year-old female was taken into custody by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. “One […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy