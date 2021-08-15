Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stuttgart, AR

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Stuttgart

Posted by 
Stuttgart Dispatch
Stuttgart Dispatch
 7 days ago

(STUTTGART, AR) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Stuttgart.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Stuttgart:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GkdMN_0bSOPlzi00

1. Sales Associate

🏛️ GPM Investments, LLC

📍 Stuttgart, AR

💰 $55,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview: The Sales Associate is responsible for providing exceptional, fast pace customer service to our customers! Responsibilities: * Greets customers in a friendly manner as they enter the store

Click Here to Apply Now

2. OTR CDL Class A Company Drivers

🏛️ Sharp Transport, Inc.

📍 Stuttgart, AR

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OTR CDL Class A Company Drivers SHARP TRANSPORT A BETTER JOB A BETTER LIFE!! We are Hiring! New Wage Increase! Bonus Opportunities! Make $75K or more a year!! * Starting Pay up to 52 Cents Per Mile

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Insurance Sales - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Stuttgart, AR

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $2,857 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Stuttgart, AR

💰 $2,857 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ADEX Healthcare Staffing LLC is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Stuttgart, Arkansas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $1001.31 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Stuttgart, AR

💰 $1,001 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

American Mobile Healthcare is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Stuttgart, AR. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 08/23/2021 Duration: 13 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Sales Associate - Stuttgart, AR, United States

🏛️ Hudson Group

📍 Stuttgart, AR

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Located at Stuttgart, AR, United States Grow With Us! Hudson is North America's leading travel retailer. For over 30 years, Hudson has met the needs and wants of travelers in more than 1,000 duty ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Delivery Driver

🏛️ HUT American

📍 Stuttgart, AR

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Buckle up, hit the open road, and start making hungry people happy as a delivery driver for Pizza Hut®. That's right, we will pay you to drive around in your mobile office - your car - listen to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - High Pay - 100% No-Touch Freight

🏛️ Dart - DEX Local

📍 Humphrey, AR

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ready for a New Local Truck Driving Opportunity? Most locations Projected yearly income is $70,000 - $80,000 and Still Home Daily! $3k-$4k Sign On Bonus Available in Select Locations! Paid Vacation ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Team Drivers Interested in Lease Purchase Program!

🏛️ US Xpress

📍 Stuttgart, AR

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Lease Purchases & Owner Operator & TeamsBenefits * TEAMS EARN UP TO $300,000+ PER YEAR! * No Credit Check, No Money Down, Walkaway Lease * 2017-2020 Freightliner Cascadias ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL-A Dedicated Team Truck Driver

🏛️ U.S.Xpress

📍 Stuttgart, AR

💰 $2,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. Xpress is offering great Dedicated HOME WEEKLY Openings for CDL A Team Drivers! TEAMS OR SOLOS THAT WANT TO TEAM! * NEW $30,000 SIGN ON BONUS/SPLIT! * Teams for Immediate Seating or we will find ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Stuttgart Dispatch

Stuttgart Dispatch

Stuttgart, AR
18
Followers
155
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Stuttgart Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
City
Stuttgart, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Nursing#Labor Market#Gpm Investments#Llc Stuttgart#Vivian#Rn Med Surg#United States#Hudson Group Stuttgart#Pizza Hut#Humphrey#Still Home Daily#U S Xpress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Pentagon orders civilian airlines to assist in Afghanistan evacuation

The Pentagon announced early Sunday that it has activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet and is requesting assistance from commercial airlines with the evacuation of Afghanistan. American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Omni Air, Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines will provide a total of 18 aircraft to support the evacuation of U.S. citizens and personnel, special immigrant visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan, the Department of Defense said in a statement. It added that it does not anticipate a "major impact" to commercial flights from the activation.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy