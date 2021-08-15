Cancel
Davenport, IA

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Davenport

Davenport Digest
 7 days ago

(DAVENPORT, IA) Companies in Davenport are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Davenport:


1. CDL A Regional Truck Drivers - Owner Operator - Up to 10k/week

🏛️ Cargo Network Solutions

📍 Davenport, IA

💰 $10,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Cargo Network Solutions is Now Hiring Owner Operators! Do you enjoy consistent work, new trucks and the flexibility of being your own boss? Offered Benefits: Solo Drivers gross $7,000 - $10,000 on ...

2. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $3,384 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Rock Island, IL

💰 $3,384 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedPro Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Rock Island, Illinois. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care ...

3. Outside Sales Representative

🏛️ Premiere Onboard - SALESTARS

📍 Long Grove, IA

💰 $115,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Outside Sales Rep Our publicly traded client is the #1 company in their Industry! They are seeking a competitive Outside Sales Representative to hunt down new clients and manage/grow an existing base ...

4. CL A Regional 100% No Touch-Run M-F Only-$75-$90K/Yr

🏛️ Class A Truckin

📍 Davenport, IA

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A regional run Monday - Friday off all day SAT and SUN 100% drop n hook Average weekly pay of $1400-$1700 Will Run midwest and southeast ONLY. No northeast $5000 sign on bonus with $500 paid on ...

5. Multi-Site HR Manager

🏛️ Jobot

📍 Davenport, IA

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Multi-Site Industrial HR Manager - great team, competitive pay/bonus! This Jobot Job is hosted by: Kyle Kraus Are you a fit? Easy Apply now by clicking the "Apply Now" button and sending us your ...

6. Deskside Support/ Desktop Support

🏛️ Kelly

📍 Moline, IL

💰 $27 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Kelly Services is seeking a Deskside Support for one of our leading clients. *** If this position may be interested to you, please email me back at somp767@kellyservices.com (with your most up to ...

7. Customer Service Representative

🏛️ Lakeview Staffing Solutions

📍 Davenport, IA

💰 $55,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Industrial Customer Service Representative An industry leading manufacturer and distributor power transmission and motion control equipment is seeking a Customer Service professional to work within ...

8. Material Coordinator

🏛️ Volt

📍 Davenport, IA

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***2nd Shift Material Coordinator needed in Davenport, IA*** Full Time hours 2:30p-11p, Weekly Pay, OT available Volt is seeking a Material Coordinator to work onsite at John Deere's facility in ...

9. Mechanic I - 2nd Shift

🏛️ City of Moline

📍 Moline, IL

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

br> Mechanic I - 2nd Shift Application Deadline: Monday, August 16, 2021 at 5 p.m. Hours: Monday - Thursday, 2 PM - Midnight Rate of Pay: $21.6077 Hourly Characteristics of the Job Under direction of ...

10. Assistant Manager (Retail/Sales) $15-$18HR, Full Time

🏛️ Arona Home Essentials

📍 Moline, IL

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Arona Home Essentials has a long legacy as an industry leader, with continued growth regardless of the economy. We are built on a foundation of excellence, customer focus, quality products and ...

Davenport Digest

ABOUT

With Davenport Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

