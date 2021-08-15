Cancel
Estill, SC

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Estill

Posted by 
Estill Post
Estill Post
 7 days ago

(ESTILL, SC) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Estill.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Estill:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ToBeE_0bSOPjEG00

1. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/15/2021, Top Pay, Great Benefits

🏛️ U.S. Xpress (Combo)

📍 Estill, SC

💰 $165,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. XPRESS IS HIRING SOLO & TEAM DRIVERS Home Weekly or Daily Dedicated Routes Available Up to $12,000 in First Year Bonuses Apply Now! DEDICATED DRIVERS Opportunities may be available with SIGN-ON ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Call Center Sales Advisor

🏛️ Kaplan Agency (KAP-HS)

📍 Hardeeville, SC

💰 $106,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're Growing! Our clients are looking for viable alternatives to their current benefit programs and as a result of current economic conditions, the demand for our products and services has never ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $1889.16 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Hardeeville, SC

💰 $1,889 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

American Mobile Healthcare is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Hardeeville, SC. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 09/13/2021 Duration: 13 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist - $1600 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Hardeeville, SC

💰 $1,600 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking an experienced Registered Respiratory Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Hardeeville, SC. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1600 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Custodian 2nd Shift Rincon

🏛️ OnTrack Staffing Rincon, GA

📍 Rincon, GA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a 2nd Shift Custodian to join our team! You will be responsible for maintaining a clean and orderly environment in our warehouse. Responsibilities: * Keep buildings in clean and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Work At Home Bilingual Account Executive - Retention

🏛️ DISH

📍 Rincon, GA

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Estill, SC

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL Solo and Team Truck Drivers - Top Pay + Excellent Benefits

🏛️ Kottke Trucking, Inc.

📍 Estill, SC

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Solo and Team CDL A Truck Drivers! Solos Average $70,000 Yearly - Earn Up To 56 CPM - Great Benefits As we grow, we are in search of more drivers to join our family. Apply Today! Position ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL-A Local Home Nightly Route - $1,000 per Week

🏛️ Bulk Transport Company

📍 Hampton, SC

💰 $1,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Company DriverBenefits * Local Route! * Earn up to $1,000 Per Week * Home Nightly! * Platinum Level Love's Points Cards Day 1 - Enjoy your drinks & coffee on us - every ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Truck Driver CDL A

🏛️ IWorkForce Solutions LP

📍 Rincon, GA

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

What will you be doing? A driver is responsible for delivering products safely and efficiently to customers and warehouses. Those performing this job usually work alone and receive direction from ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Estill Post

Estill Post

