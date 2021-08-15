Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Munising

(MUNISING, MI) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Munising.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Munising:

1. Budtender

🏛️ The Fire Station

📍 Munising, MI

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Fire Station, LLC The Fire Station (TFS) operates as a series of Marijuana Facilities within the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. TFS holds valid state and municipal operating licenses and strives to ...

2. Customer Service

🏛️ Trenary Tavern

📍 Trenary, MI

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are currently accepting applications for full and part time positions in bartending, waiting, cooking and bus/dish positions.

3. Registered Nurse Correctional - $1800 per week

🏛️ Healthcare Staffing Professionals, Inc.

📍 Munising, MI

💰 $1,800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Healthcare Staffing Professionals, Inc. has immediate needs for experienced Registered Nurses RNs to fill full-time positions at Correctional Facilities and State Hospitals throughout the State of ...

4. Full Time Cable Service Technician/Installer

🏛️ WeConnect

📍 Munising, MI

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ID: Munising Location: Munising, MI Get paid NOW to learn a new career! WeConnect is a regional service provider for DISH Network serving customers in Michigan for over 20 years. Specializing in DISH ...

5. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Eben Junction, MI

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

6. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly or Daily - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ U.S. Xpress - Dedicated Drivers

📍 Eben Junction, MI

💰 $12,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Dedicated Truck Drivers Home Weekly or Daily - $1,000 Transition Bonus! Multiple Routes Available! Get Seated Fast! Don't Wait, Apply Now! Top-Paying CDL A Job Opportunities: * Choose U.S

7. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Lanes Available - Earn Up to $100,000/Year

🏛️ C.R. England

📍 Eben Junction, MI

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ per Year * Multiple lane/route types to choose from * Dedicated * Regional * National * Intermodal * Mexico * Become a mentor to ...

8. CDL Truck Driver - Average Up to $1,176/Week - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ C.R. England - Company Drivers

📍 Eben Junction, MI

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Company Drivers Top 10% of Fleet Can Earn Over $100,000 per Year Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176 per Week As a Company Driver with C.R England, you will enjoy: * $1,176 per ...

