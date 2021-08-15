These jobs are hiring in Myrtle Beach — and they let you set your own schedule

(Myrtle Beach, SC) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Myrtle Beach are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.



1. Part-Time Retail Sales Associates

🏛️ Everstaff

📍 Myrtle Beach, SC

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

The Sales Associate role is responsible for supporting the store management team through upholding company policies and operational processes. Primary duties include driving daily sales and profit ...

2. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Myrtle Beach, SC

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

3. Inventory Associate, Part Time (Myrtle Beach, SC) -

🏛️ RGIS

📍 Myrtle Beach, SC

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We offer Instant Pay! Turn every shift into payday. Work with us and you'll have the option of working today and getting paid tomorrow, for free! Zone Starting Wage - $10.50/hr RGIS Inventory ...

4. Experienced Tow Truck Driver

🏛️ Allens Auto Service

📍 North Myrtle Beach, SC

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

MUST HAVE EXPERIENCE.... MUST LIVE IN NORTH MYRTLE BEACH Tow truck driver needed. Part time hours. however full time hours can be negotiated for the right individual. We are a 24 hour seven day a ...