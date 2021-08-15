Job alert: These jobs are open in Wamsutter

(WAMSUTTER, WY) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Wamsutter companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Wamsutter:

1. Class A Dedicated / OTR / Regional / Drop & Hook, $1,000 Bonus

🏛️ Hendrickson Truck Lines

📍 Rawlins, WY

💰 $500 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Over the driver (OTR) Truck Driver Top Drivers earn $75,000 - $104,000 Hendrickson Truck Lines was founded in 1976 with headquarters in Sacramento, CA. Hendrickson has since grown to become one of ...

2. Occupational Therapist - Rawlins, WY

🏛️ DG Coaching and Consulting

📍 Rawlins, WY

💰 $60 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Rawlins, WY - Now Hiring an Occupational Therapist to join a fantastic team of professionals. Rawlins is a bustling, historic town located in scenic WY nestled 3 hours from Salt Lake City, UT and ...

3. Part Time Reset Merchandiser $15/HR Rawlins, WY 82301

🏛️ Strategic Retail Solutions

📍 Rawlins, WY

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Part Time Merchandiser Flexible Mon- Friday daytime hours, Great add on & can easily be worked in with other work commitments. Strategic Retail Solutions LLC is a leading retail merchandising company ...

4. Travel Speech Language Pathologist - $1800 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Rawlins, WY

💰 $1,800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking an experienced Speech Language Pathologist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Rawlins, WY. Shift: 5x8 hr days Start Date: ASAP Duration: 42 weeks Pay: $1800 / Week Speech ...

5. Travel Nurse RN - Pediatrics OR - Operating Room - $3,256 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Rawlins, WY

💰 $3,256 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Aureus Medical Group - Nursing is seeking a travel nurse RN Pediatrics OR - Operating Room for a travel nursing job in Rawlins, Wyoming. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Pediatrics OR ...

6. Sales Rep - No Experience Needed; Hiring Immediately (Training Offered)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Rawlins, WY

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

7. Insurance and Financial Sales - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Wamsutter, WY

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

8. Outside Sales Representative - W2/Commission Sales/Bonuses

🏛️ NFIB

📍 Rawlins, WY

💰 $800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Outside Sales Representative NFIB was chosen as a Glassdoor Top 50 Best Places to Work in 2021. We are theleading advocate for small business, with offices in Washington, D.C., and all 50 state ...

9. Company Drivers Needed - CDL-A OTR Dedicated and Local, Home Weekly

🏛️ MercTrucking

📍 Rawlins, WY

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company Drivers Needed - CDL-A OTR Dedicated and Local, Home Weekly Why would you drive for MercTrucking? Well, here are a few reasons: Pay: We offer an incredibly aggressive payplan for top notch ...

10. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Lanes Available - Earn Up to $100,000/Year

🏛️ C.R. England

📍 Rawlins, WY

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ per Year * Multiple lane/route types to choose from * Dedicated * Regional * National * Intermodal * Mexico * Become a mentor to ...