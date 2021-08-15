Hiring Now: These roles are open in Yerington

(YERINGTON, NV) Companies in Yerington are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Yerington:

1. Entry Level Positions - Customer Service Experience Required

Job Description:

Our company is looking to hire 4 new team members by the end of the week. We provide full training from the ground up, great pay and benefits, and we offer a service that you can feel good about

2. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

3. Entry Level Management

Job Description:

Hello, our company is looking to expand and we are looking for individuals in your area with a strong work ethic. This job consists mainly of talking to people over the phone in a professional manner ...

4. RN / Ambulatory Care Nursing / Nevada / Contract / RN Outpatient Clinic Job

Job Description:

RN Outpatient Clinic in NV*Any State License Accepted*Start Date: ASAPContract Length: 13 weeksCerts: BLSExperience: minimum 1 yearM-F 8a-430p Hours: 40 hours weeklyPrimary duties: vaccine ...

5. Insurance Sales - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

6. Class A CDL Solo Truck Driver - Dedicated Lanes, $1,000 Bonus

Job Description:

Class A CDL Over the Road Solo Driver Our Drivers earn top pay in the industry - Get paid for your driving experience/record For more information, give us a call @ (877) 651-8653 ! Solos - starting ...

7. OTR CDL A Drivers To 28.00 Hour and Good Home Time

Job Description:

OTR CDL-A Drivers - $80K to $110K! Hourly Pay is $25 to $28-Good Home Time & Benefits! Celebrating 8 Years in Business! Please Call (844) 659-5025 or Apply On-line Below! A unique opportunity ...

8. Customer Service Specialist

Job Description:

Hello, we are looking to fill positions immediately. We train our employees so no industry experience is needed. If you have experience, even better! We pay every week and we provide benefits. The ...

9. Registered Nurse Opportunity Shurz, NV

Job Description:

Registered Nurse Needed in Outpatient Clinic in Schurz, NVWalker River Tribal Health Clinic: Outpatient RNAddress: 1022 Hospital Rd, Schurz, NV 89427 Any State License Accepted $2162.20 Gross weekly ...

10. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2,677 per week

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Gardnerville, Nevada. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care Unit