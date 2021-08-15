Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yerington, NV

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Yerington

Posted by 
Yerington Updates
Yerington Updates
 7 days ago

(YERINGTON, NV) Companies in Yerington are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Yerington:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06ZXW4_0bSOPdvu00

1. Entry Level Positions - Customer Service Experience Required

🏛️ WS Partners of GA

📍 Yerington, NV

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our company is looking to hire 4 new team members by the end of the week. We provide full training from the ground up, great pay and benefits, and we offer a service that you can feel good about

Click Here to Apply Now

2. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Gardnerville, NV

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Entry Level Management

🏛️ California Home Pros

📍 Yerington, NV

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hello, our company is looking to expand and we are looking for individuals in your area with a strong work ethic. This job consists mainly of talking to people over the phone in a professional manner ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. RN / Ambulatory Care Nursing / Nevada / Contract / RN Outpatient Clinic Job

🏛️ Tribal EM

📍 Schurz, NV

💰 $2,162 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

RN Outpatient Clinic in NV*Any State License Accepted*Start Date: ASAPContract Length: 13 weeksCerts: BLSExperience: minimum 1 yearM-F 8a-430p Hours: 40 hours weeklyPrimary duties: vaccine ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Insurance Sales - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Yerington, NV

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Class A CDL Solo Truck Driver - Dedicated Lanes, $1,000 Bonus

🏛️ Hendrickson Truck Lines

📍 Yerington, NV

💰 $500 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A CDL Over the Road Solo Driver Our Drivers earn top pay in the industry - Get paid for your driving experience/record For more information, give us a call @ (877) 651-8653 ! Solos - starting ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. OTR CDL A Drivers To 28.00 Hour and Good Home Time

🏛️ Alpha Petroleum Transport, Inc. II

📍 Yerington, NV

💰 $110,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OTR CDL-A Drivers - $80K to $110K! Hourly Pay is $25 to $28-Good Home Time & Benefits! Celebrating 8 Years in Business! Please Call (844) 659-5025 or Apply On-line Below! A unique opportunity ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Customer Service Specialist

🏛️ California Home Pros

📍 Yerington, NV

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hello, we are looking to fill positions immediately. We train our employees so no industry experience is needed. If you have experience, even better! We pay every week and we provide benefits. The ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Registered Nurse Opportunity Shurz, NV

🏛️ Tribal EM

📍 Schurz, NV

💰 $2,162 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Registered Nurse Needed in Outpatient Clinic in Schurz, NVWalker River Tribal Health Clinic: Outpatient RNAddress: 1022 Hospital Rd, Schurz, NV 89427 Any State License Accepted $2162.20 Gross weekly ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2,677 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Gardnerville, NV

💰 $2,677 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Gardnerville, Nevada. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care Unit

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Yerington Updates

Yerington Updates

Yerington, NV
37
Followers
231
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Yerington Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
City
Yerington, NV
City
Schurz, NV
City
Gardnerville, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Nursing#U S Economy#Ga Yerington#Hendrickson Truck#Home Time Benefits#Nv Tribal Em Schurz#Nv 89427#Vivian#Onestaff Medical
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Pentagon orders civilian airlines to assist in Afghanistan evacuation

The Pentagon announced early Sunday that it has activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet and is requesting assistance from commercial airlines with the evacuation of Afghanistan. American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Omni Air, Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines will provide a total of 18 aircraft to support the evacuation of U.S. citizens and personnel, special immigrant visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan, the Department of Defense said in a statement. It added that it does not anticipate a "major impact" to commercial flights from the activation.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy