Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Polson

(POLSON, MT) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Polson companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Polson:

1. Class A Dedicated / OTR / Regional / Drop & Hook, $1,000 Bonus

🏛️ Hendrickson Truck Lines

📍 Kalispell, MT

💰 $500 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Over the driver (OTR) Truck Driver Top Drivers earn $75,000 - $104,000 Hendrickson Truck Lines was founded in 1976 with headquarters in Sacramento, CA. Hendrickson has since grown to become one of ...

2. Travel Nurse RN - Labor and Delivery - $1,950 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Polson, MT

💰 $1,950 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Cross Country Nurses is seeking a travel nurse RN Labor and Delivery for a travel nursing job in Polson, Montana. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Labor and Delivery * Discipline: RN * ...

3. Hiring Auto Technicians - Relocation Packages Available

🏛️ Lithia Motors

📍 Polson, MT

💰 $78,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING AUTO TECHNICIANS Relocation Package Available BENEFITS: * $58,000 - $78,000 a year * Relocation packages * Medical, dental, and vision plans * Paid holidays and PTO * Short and long-term ...

4. Physical Therapist Outpatient

🏛️ Precision Physical Therapy & Sports Rehab

📍 Kalispell, MT

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunity: a set of circumstances that makes it possible to do something. * Are you a PT that wants to open up another chapter in your professional journey? * Have a specialty you want to foster in ...

5. Certified Dental Assistant

🏛️ Parkway Family Dental

📍 Kalispell, MT

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Parkway Family Dental is seeking a professional and energetic individual who is organized and dependable. Full time position. Office open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday 8-5, Wednesday 8-6, Fridays 9-1. ...

6. Front Office Coordinator - Dentistry

🏛️ NW MT HR Solutions, LLC

📍 Kalispell, MT

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Busy Kalispell dental office has an opening for a Front Office Coordinator. Our Front Office Coordinator is the face of the office and is responsible for setting the tone for the excellent experience ...

7. Production Operator

🏛️ Highline Metal Roofing Products Inc

📍 Lakeside, MT

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring a Production Operator to join our team! You will operate machinery and equipment, as well as identify areas of improvement to increase efficiency. Responsibilities: * Operate, maintain ...

8. Recreation Programmer

🏛️ City of Kalispell

📍 Kalispell, MT

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Recreation Programmer The City of Kalispell is now accepting applications for a Recreation Programmer. The City of Kalispell offers a competitive benefit package which includes paid vacation, sick ...

9. Parks Caretaker - Turn & Irrigation

🏛️ City of Kalispell Park Dept

📍 Kalispell, MT

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Parks Caretaker - Turf & Irrigation The City of Kalispell is now accepting applications for a Parks Caretaker - Turf & Irrigation The City of Kalispell offers a competitive benefits package which ...

10. Family Evaluator I #21141166

🏛️ State of Montana

📍 Kalispell, MT

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

State of Montana - Family Evaluator 1 Flathead County District Court, Family Court Services This is a professional human services, social work, and criminal justice investigator in family-law-related ...