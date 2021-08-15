Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Lenoir

(LENOIR, NC) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Lenoir.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Lenoir:

1. Sales Representative - no income cap $1500+ per week

🏛️ The Weiner Group

📍 Claremont, NC

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Would you like to control your income instead of someone else controlling it? Do you like the idea of creating your own schedule? Are you ready to build your future instead of someone else's? Are you ...

2. Work from Home Sales Professional - No Cold Calling!

🏛️ Fifer Agency - SFG

📍 Hickory, NC

💰 $3,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

NO EXPERIENCE NECESSARY!! This is a leads driven , in home, commission only sales position. We are looking for self driven and motivated sales people. If you have a business owner or entrepreneurial ...

3. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $3276 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Morganton, NC

💰 $3,276 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedUS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Morganton, NC. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

4. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/15/2021, Earn Up to 55 CPM

🏛️ Dart - Company Driver

📍 Hickory, NC

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A OTR Truck Drivers! Full Benefits - 99% No-Touch Freight Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Guarantee Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR ...

5. Quality Systems Manager

🏛️ Gerresheimer

📍 Morganton, NC

💰 $110,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company Description Gerresheimer is the global partner for pharma, biotech, healthcare and cosmetics with a very broad product range for pharmaceutical and cosmetic packaging and drug delivery ...

6. Technical Operations Trainer

🏛️ Kelly

📍 Stony Point, NC

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Kelly Services® has been providing outstanding employment opportunities to the most talented individuals in the marketplace. We are proud to offer a temporary opportunity to work as a Technical ...

7. Information Technology Support Specialist

🏛️ Renwood Mills

📍 Newton, NC

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

IT SUPPORT TECHNICIAN Reports to Director of IT Job purpose To maintain and support company IT hardware / software through troubleshooting, testing, implementation, installation and assisting end ...

8. Instructor, Culinary Arts Program

🏛️ Caldwell Community College & Technical Institute

📍 Hickory, NC

💰 $4,941 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Instructor, Culinary Arts Program SALARY: $4,234.00 - $4,941.00 Monthly OPENING DATE: 08/06/21 CLOSING DATE: 08/29/21 11:59 PM DESCRIPTION: Instructor, Culinary Arts Program provides accessible ...

9. Food Courier

🏛️ Bite Squad

📍 Boone, NC

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Need cash quick? Make up to $22/hour - Deliver with Bite Squad! Looking for exciting and easy gig work? Love talking to people? Have some free time that you wish could be used to make extra money

10. Entry Level Sales, Online Training From Top Performers, No Exp Req

🏛️ RNA - Virtual Division

📍 Morganton, NC

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you looking for the ability to work from home ? If so, we would love to talk to you about our open positions nationwide! As we see an increased demand from the public to protect themselves or ...