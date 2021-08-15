Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lenoir, NC

Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Lenoir

Posted by 
Lenoir Updates
Lenoir Updates
 7 days ago

(LENOIR, NC) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Lenoir.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Lenoir:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fNvny_0bSOPZLs00

1. Sales Representative - no income cap $1500+ per week

🏛️ The Weiner Group

📍 Claremont, NC

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Would you like to control your income instead of someone else controlling it? Do you like the idea of creating your own schedule? Are you ready to build your future instead of someone else's? Are you ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Work from Home Sales Professional - No Cold Calling!

🏛️ Fifer Agency - SFG

📍 Hickory, NC

💰 $3,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

NO EXPERIENCE NECESSARY!! This is a leads driven , in home, commission only sales position. We are looking for self driven and motivated sales people. If you have a business owner or entrepreneurial ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $3276 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Morganton, NC

💰 $3,276 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedUS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Morganton, NC. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/15/2021, Earn Up to 55 CPM

🏛️ Dart - Company Driver

📍 Hickory, NC

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A OTR Truck Drivers! Full Benefits - 99% No-Touch Freight Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Guarantee Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Quality Systems Manager

🏛️ Gerresheimer

📍 Morganton, NC

💰 $110,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company Description Gerresheimer is the global partner for pharma, biotech, healthcare and cosmetics with a very broad product range for pharmaceutical and cosmetic packaging and drug delivery ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Technical Operations Trainer

🏛️ Kelly

📍 Stony Point, NC

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Kelly Services® has been providing outstanding employment opportunities to the most talented individuals in the marketplace. We are proud to offer a temporary opportunity to work as a Technical ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Information Technology Support Specialist

🏛️ Renwood Mills

📍 Newton, NC

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

IT SUPPORT TECHNICIAN Reports to Director of IT Job purpose To maintain and support company IT hardware / software through troubleshooting, testing, implementation, installation and assisting end ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Instructor, Culinary Arts Program

🏛️ Caldwell Community College & Technical Institute

📍 Hickory, NC

💰 $4,941 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Instructor, Culinary Arts Program SALARY: $4,234.00 - $4,941.00 Monthly OPENING DATE: 08/06/21 CLOSING DATE: 08/29/21 11:59 PM DESCRIPTION: Instructor, Culinary Arts Program provides accessible ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Food Courier

🏛️ Bite Squad

📍 Boone, NC

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Need cash quick? Make up to $22/hour - Deliver with Bite Squad! Looking for exciting and easy gig work? Love talking to people? Have some free time that you wish could be used to make extra money

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Entry Level Sales, Online Training From Top Performers, No Exp Req

🏛️ RNA - Virtual Division

📍 Morganton, NC

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you looking for the ability to work from home ? If so, we would love to talk to you about our open positions nationwide! As we see an increased demand from the public to protect themselves or ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Lenoir Updates

Lenoir Updates

Lenoir, NC
167
Followers
167
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lenoir Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Claremont, NC
City
Lenoir, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Travel Nursing#Cpm#Driver Hickory#Bi Weekly#Cdl#Kelly Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Pentagon orders civilian airlines to assist in Afghanistan evacuation

The Pentagon announced early Sunday that it has activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet and is requesting assistance from commercial airlines with the evacuation of Afghanistan. American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Omni Air, Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines will provide a total of 18 aircraft to support the evacuation of U.S. citizens and personnel, special immigrant visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan, the Department of Defense said in a statement. It added that it does not anticipate a "major impact" to commercial flights from the activation.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy