Ready for a change? These Rocksprings jobs are accepting applications

(ROCKSPRINGS, TX) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Rocksprings companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Rocksprings:

1. Dedicated CDL A Truck Driver

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Camp Wood, TX

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

What's it like driving for Hogan? Think road trips, but you get paid and control the music. With over 100 years of experience, we understand what drivers need and want; dedicated routes, predictable ...

2. Ranch Hand

🏛️ Texas WhiteTails Ranch

📍 Rocksprings, TX

💰 $45,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

JOB TITLE: Ranch Manager Duty Hours: · Forty hours a week · Schedules may entail working nights, weekends, and holidays · Must be flexible to work outside of normal operating hours Position ...

3. CDL-A Company Truck Driver

🏛️ Chalk Mountain Services of Texas

📍 Rocksprings, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is hiring experienced Class A CDL Truck Drivers in West Texas! Earn Top Hourly Pay Driving for The Industry's #1 Oilfield Trucking Job. $3,000 Sign-On Bonus Chalk Mountain Drivers can ...

4. Class A Driving - Avg $80k/Year

🏛️ Tri-National

📍 Rocksprings, TX

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Tri-National is hiring today. Call (844) 971-1520 Hiring OTR Company Drivers JOB BENEFITS: * Average $80,000 per year * $10,000 sign-on bonus * Generous home time; Home when you want, for as long as ...