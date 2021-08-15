These Twin Falls companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

(Twin Falls, ID) These companies are hiring Twin Falls residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!



1. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Strength Life Insurance

📍 Twin Falls, ID

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

2. Packaging Operator

🏛️ IES Custom Staffing

📍 Twin Falls, ID

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

IES Custom Staffing is seeking an entry-level Packaging Team Operator to provide valuable assistance at an essential oil production facility. As a Packaging Operator, you will be helping to package ...

3. Appointment Generator/Entry Level Sales

🏛️ DaBella

📍 Twin Falls, ID

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

No experience required - We will train the right individual! This position is perfect for those that love working outdoors, and for those looking for constant variety in their workday! Give us 6 ...

4. Emergency Communication Officer

🏛️ City of Twin Falls

📍 Twin Falls, ID

💰 $1,517 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

DATE: July 13, 2021 POSITION: Emergency Communication Officer DEPARTMENT: City Communication Center BI-WEEKLY STARTING SALARY: entry level $1,517 ($18.96 hourly), lateral $1,622 ($20.28 hourly ...