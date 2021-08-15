Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

(Milpitas, CA) From meetings in your pajamas to having your dog or cat by your side all day, working from home has definite benefits. If you've thought about giving it a try, check out these positions — companies are looking for remote workers to fill them today.



1. Pharma QMS Sales Representative

🏛️ Jobot

📍 San Jose, CA

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Rockstar pharmaceutical QMS sales positions***Remote****Dynamic results oriented company and team This Jobot Job is hosted by: Anjolee Peterson Are you a fit? Easy Apply now by clicking the "Apply ...

2. Administrative Processor

🏛️ Insight Global

📍 San Ramon, CA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Title: Administrative Processor Company: Insight Global's Manage Service Division supporting PG&E Program: NEM Openings: 1 Location: San Ramon, CA (Remote currently) Pay rate: $20/hr Duration ...

3. Insurance Agent/Virtual - Leads and Training Provided!

🏛️ HealthMarkets Insurance Agency

📍 San Jose, CA

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

During these unprecedented times the HealthMarkets career opportunity gives you the capability to work-from-home and build your business by virtually connecting with your clients. We offer you year ...

4. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 San Jose, CA

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...