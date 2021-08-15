Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Briggsville

(BRIGGSVILLE, AR) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Briggsville.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Briggsville:

1. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $1406.35 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Paris, AR

💰 $1,406 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

American Mobile Healthcare is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Paris, AR. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks ...

2. Poultry Processing Line Associate (pay up to $17.30 per hour) PLUS $1500 SIGN & STAY BONUS

🏛️ Wayne Farms LLC

📍 Danville, AR

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Start your career with WAYNE FARMS!!!Hourly Rate: 1st Shift up to $16.90 per hour, 2nd Shift up to $17.30 per hourSign & Stay Bonus - $500 payable at 30, 60 & 90 calendar daysAvailable Shifts1st ...

3. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Oden, AR

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

4. Referral Agent

🏛️ Windows USA®

📍 Royal, AR

💰 $55,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Windows USA is an innovative leader in creating a better view for homes by designing, testing, manufacturing and installing quality windows and doors for remodeling and replacement applications. As a ...

5. CDL Truck Driver - Average Up to $1,176/Week - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ C.R. England - Company Drivers

📍 Oden, AR

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Company Drivers Top 10% of Fleet Can Earn Over $100,000 per Year Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176 per Week As a Company Driver with C.R England, you will enjoy: * $1,176 per ...

6. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly or Daily - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ U.S. Xpress - Dedicated Drivers

📍 Blue Mountain, AR

💰 $12,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Dedicated Truck Drivers Home Weekly or Daily - $1,000 Transition Bonus! Multiple Routes Available! Get Seated Fast! Don't Wait, Apply Now! Top-Paying CDL A Job Opportunities: * Choose U.S

7. Drivers Wanted! Class A & Class B CDL

🏛️ Windows USA®

📍 Royal, AR

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Drivers Wanted! Competitive Pay & Great Benefits We are looking for Class A and Class B Drivers Home Every Weekend!!! Departs from Hot Springs, AR up to 3 times a week Do You Want a Better Life? You ...

8. CDL Truck Driver - Home Every Other Weekend - Earn Up to $220,000/Year

🏛️ Capitol Trucking

📍 Oden, AR

💰 $220,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Seeking CDL-A Lease Purchase Drivers! Earn up to $220,000 Annually Based on Experience Lease Purchase with 85% success rate. We teach you to run the business! Pay & Benefits: * Personalized dispatch ...

9. CDL A Truck Driver

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Briggsville, AR

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

What's it like driving for Hogan? Think road trips, but you get paid and control the music. With over 100 years of experience, we understand what drivers need and want; dedicated routes, predictable ...

10. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Lanes Available - Earn Up to $100,000/Year

🏛️ C.R. England

📍 Oden, AR

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ per Year * Multiple lane/route types to choose from * Dedicated * Regional * National * Intermodal * Mexico * Become a mentor to ...