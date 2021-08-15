Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Manhattan

(MANHATTAN, NY) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Manhattan.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Manhattan:

1. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/15/2021, Earn Up to 55 CPM

🏛️ Dart - Company Driver

📍 New York, NY

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A OTR Truck Drivers! Full Benefits - 99% No-Touch Freight Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Guarantee Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR ...

2. Sr. Salesforce Solution Specialist

🏛️ Aon

📍 New York, NY

💰 $111,300 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Aon is looking for a Sr. Salesforce Solution Specialist As part of an industry-leading team, you will help empower results for our clients by delivering innovative and effective solutions supporting ...

3. Professional Mover - Up to $25 per hour!

🏛️ College Hunks Hauling Junk - Franchise dba College Hunks Hauling Junk

📍 Fairfield, NJ

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

As a Mover for College Hunks Hauling Junk and College Hunks Moving, you are the first point of contact for clients on the job. You will have the chance to educate clients about our exceptional ...

4. Administrative Assistant

🏛️ Jobot

📍 New York, NY

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Long Island based General Contractor seeks This Jobot Job is hosted by: Cody Langdale Are you a fit? Easy Apply now by clicking the "Apply Now" button and sending us your resume. Salary: $40,000 ...

5. Shipper / Packer - Day and Evening shifts !!!

🏛️ Volt

📍 Edison, NJ

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Shipper / Packers needed for manufacturing company located in Edison, NJ. In this role, you will support the Shipping & Production Departments to meet production orders, customer expectations and ...

6. Foster Coordinator

🏛️ Korean K9 Rescue Inc

📍 New York, NY

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Foster Coordinator In this exciting position, the Foster Coordinator will take care of our rescue dogs in foster care available for adoption. We are looking for a calm and confident person who loves ...

7. Driver - No Experience Needed

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 New York, NY

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DJZ3 Carteret, NJ (Starting Pay $17.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DJZ3 - Carteret - 377 Roosevelt Avenue ...

8. Walker - DYX2/DNK5/DNY1 New York, NY (Starting Pay $15.50+)

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 New York, NY

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DYX2, DNK5 & DNY1 - 60 East 42nd St, New York, NY 10165 Compensation: Starting pay $15.50 per hour + benefits Delivery Driver / Walker for ...

9. Amazon Package Sorter - $1,000 Sign On Bonus!

🏛️ Amazon Workforce Staffing

📍 West New York, NJ

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Shifts: Overnight, Early Morning, Day, Evening, Weekend Location: Carteret, NJ Hourly pay rate: $16.75 or ...

10. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 New York, NY

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...