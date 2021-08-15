Hiring Now: These roles are open in Butler

(BUTLER, AL) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Butler companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Butler:

1. Dedicated Truck Drivers, $10,000 Sign-On Bonus!

🏛️ C.R. England

📍 Butler, AL

💰 $1,450 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

PAY $1,250-$1,450 WEEKLY $65,000,-$75,400 AnnuallyTop CPM: 0.54 Effective Pay / Mile: $0.502 CDL A DRIVERS NEEDED 34 Hour Reset Weekly DEDICATED ACCOUNT Now Hiring CDL Class A Drivers for a Dedicated ...

2. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,596 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Butler, AL

💰 $1,596 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Marvel Medical Staffing Therapy is seeking a travel Physical Therapist for a travel job in Butler, Alabama. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Physical Therapist * Discipline: Therapy

3. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $68,000-$85,000/Year - $7,500 Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ Action Resources - Hanceville & Gadsden

📍 Butler, AL

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Action Resources is Hiring CDL-A Drivers Company Drivers Earn $68k-$85k + $7.5k Sign On Bonus - Owner Operators Gross $140k-$300k As one of the premier specialty chemical carriers in the U.S., Action ...

4. CDL-A Company Dedicated Truck Driver - Now Hiring

🏛️ Dart

📍 Pennington, AL

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Earn Higher Pay With Dart's CDL-A Company DEDICATED TRUCK DRIVING JOBS! To other carriers, consistent lanes and home time might be "new" but Dart has been offering a great work/life balance on our ...

5. Dedicated CDL-A Truck Driver

🏛️ Bulk Transport

📍 Pennington, AL

💰 $1,300 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

BTC wants you to drive Dedicated With Us! We know, as we're sure you do too, that people get what they pay for. We want excellent, motivated drivers and our pay package reflects that desire. * NEW ...

6. Local CDL-A Drivers / Avg. $52K Yearly / No Touch Freight

🏛️ Shoreline Transportation

📍 Jefferson, AL

💰 $52,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring Company Drivers for Local Home Daily Positions Come home and drive local with us at Shoreline Transportation, where safety and driver satisfaction is our #1 priority! Benefits: Drivers earn an ...

7. AL - PT - Butler - $38.21 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Butler, AL

💰 $38 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New grad is accepted.Rehab Optima experience preferred Shift: Days M-F Specialty Type: Rehabilitation Therapy Sub Specialties: Physical Therapist

8. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,700 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Butler, AL

💰 $1,800 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Physical Therapist for a travel job in Butler, Alabama. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Physical Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date: ASAP