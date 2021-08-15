Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Oceanside

(OCEANSIDE, CA) Companies in Oceanside are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Oceanside:

1. Performance Facebook Media Buyer

🏛️ Ad Logic

📍 Oceanside, CA

💰 $1,000 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to work in a high-impact, high-growth environment with passionate digital marketers and creators? Want to meet up with your team in a 5,000 sq ft warehouse 5 min walking distance from the ...

2. Need CDL Truck Driver, 08/15/2021, Average $63,251/Year, $5k Sign-On

🏛️ TWT Refrigerated Service

📍 Fallbrook, CA

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Refrigerated Truck Drivers Average $63,251 Yearly - $5K Sign-On Bonus Offer - Excellent Benefits Now Hiring For: * Experienced CDL-A Drivers * Regional Routes Available * Great Home ...

3. Senior Sales Representative

🏛️ TowerPoint

📍 San Diego, CA

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position: Senior Sales Rep/Account Executive - Wireless Real Estate Division Company: TowerPoint TowerPoint is a digital infrastructure and real estate investment company operating throughout North ...

4. Clean Energy Ambassador

🏛️ Sunrun

📍 Carlsbad, CA

💰 $140,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Affordable, reliable and clean energy is here. Today's energy system creates the majority of the world's carbon emissions, and it must change to preserve our climate. The solution is to rewire our ...

5. Dental Front Office Coordinator

🏛️ City Dentistry

📍 Fallbrook, CA

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Dental Front Office Assistant - $15 to $25 per hour + Bonuses! Our office is looking to hire a Dental Front Office Assistant to join our amazing team! To be considered for this position please have ...

6. Full-Time Beauty Lead Advisor - Sephora Sales

🏛️ KOHLS

📍 Murrieta, CA

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hourly pay up to $24.55/hour! Drive Kohl's + Sephora sales through an authentic passion for beauty. Engages Clients through identifying their needs with a consultative approach, top beauty brands ...

7. Customer Service agent

🏛️ Marilyn Furbush-Farmers Insurance Agency

📍 Vista, CA

💰 $48,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

If you enjoy helping others and are a compassionate, customer-focused individual, then apply to our Shadowridge VISTA insurance agency today! Our reputable insurance agency is looking for an ...

8. Human Resources Coordinator

🏛️ Action Air Conditioning, Heating & Solar

📍 San Marcos, CA

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position: Work for one of the largest and well-respected HVAC companies in San Diego - Action Air Conditioning, Heating & Solar. We promote an enjoyable working environment with a family like culture

9. After School Nanny for 12yo and 9yo in North County

🏛️ College Nannies, Sitters and Tutors

📍 Carlsbad, CA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Location: Carlsbad, CA Collaborative co-parents looking for an awesome after-school nanny for the 2021/2022 school year. They have 2 daughters, a 12-year-old and a 9-year-old. Your days will involve ...

10. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Oceanside, CA

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...