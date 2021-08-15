Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Simon Dring obituary

By Chris Barlas
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19fEjB_0bSOPLEw00
The journalist Simon Dring Photograph: NONE

My cousin, Simon Dring, who has died aged 76, after routine surgery, was an award-winning journalist. Considering the eventful life he led, the manner of his death could be seen as ironic.

After being expelled from Woodbridge school in Suffolk, he left home at 17, saying he was going to a concert in France for two weeks. His parents, Jack, a bank manager, and Betty, did not see him again for years. Skipping the concert, Simon hitchhiked across Europe and the Middle East (selling his clothes as he went), ending up in Thailand. He got a job with the Bangkok World newspaper. In 1964, aged 19, working for the Reuters agency, he was the youngest journalist covering the Vietnam war. He went on to work for the Telegraph and the BBC.

Simon was clearly addicted to adventure. He reported on more than 20 wars and revolutions across the world. It became a bit of a family joke. Was he in Angola, or maybe Eritrea? Or was that him on the TV, reporting from Uganda?

He was unpredictable and difficult to pin down, a restless, charming, but utterly frustrating relation. He would appear, full of bonhomie, then vanish, and despite repeated attempts at contact, there would be nothing but silence. When he was not reporting from a war zone, he was busy doing something else, such as producing Sport Aid with Bob Geldof in 1986.

As a journalist he covered the 1971 massacre in Dhaka, the same year that Bangladesh became independent. In 1997 he joined with partners in Bangladesh to found Ekushey TV before being deported because the government did not like such close scrutiny.

Simon stayed in my house for a year in the early 1990s, shortly after Sport Aid. He was exhausted and depressed. But a year of recovery, companionship and many bottles of wine was enough, and he was off. This time it was it was to make On the Road Again, first for BBC radio (1992), then for BBC TV (1994). It was a nostalgic road trip from London to India, casting a look back on the young Simon who had made the same journey 25 years previously.

Later in life, Simon found happiness with his partner, Fiona McPherson. Their twins Ava and India arrived, half sisters to Tanya, the daughter of his first marriage, to Helen Craig, which ended in divorce. Ever restless, but increasingly in pain from a serious injury caused by a landmine while reporting from Cyprus, Simon spent his last 20 years with his new family between Australia, London, Romania and occasionally Bangladesh.

Simon was a one-off, a seeker after truth and a maverick.

He is survived by Fiona, his three children, two grandsons, and his sister, Sue.

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Geldof
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Australia#Angola#Bangkok World#Reuters#Telegraph#Ekushey Tv#Sport Aid#Bbc Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Uganda
Country
India
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Country
Thailand
Country
Vietnam
Related
ArtsThe Guardian

Back for good: the fine art of repairing broken things

When Aldous Huxley wrote Brave New World in 1932, he portrayed a society in which the importance of discarding old clothes was whispered into the ears of sleeping children (“Ending is better than mending. The more stitches, the less riches”) – so vital was the imperative to drive consumption of the new. He set his novel 600 years into the future, but later suggested that its “horror may be upon us within a single century”. He wasn’t far off.
Economyhospitalitynet.org

Daniel Simon

Rosewood Phnom Penh is delighted to announce the appointment of Daniel Simon as its new Managing Director. In this role, Daniel will be responsible for overseeing the ultra-luxury property's operations, guest engagement efforts, and talented team. Born in Sweden, Daniel is a luxury hospitality veteran, bringing with him three decades...
PoliticsBBC

World War Two Wren, 101, releases London memoir

One of the last surviving Wren officers to have served throughout World War Two has released a book about her experiences. Christian Lamb, 101, the daughter of an admiral, joined the Women's Royal Naval Service in 1939. She was in London during the Blitz, helped to plan the D-Day landings...
POTUSThe Guardian

Trump booed after telling supporters to get Covid vaccine

At his rally in Alabama on Saturday night, Donald Trump heard the unusual sound of booing and jeering aimed his way, after he told supporters: “I recommend taking the vaccines.”. The former president was speaking in Cullman, Alabama, a city struggling to cope with Covid-19 cases and hospitalisations. Like other...
Public HealthThe Guardian

Rev Jesse Jackson in hospital with Covid-19

The Rev Jesse Jackson, the civil rights leader and two-time presidential candidate, and his wife have been hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19, according to a statement. He and his wife, 77, were being treated at Northwestern memorial hospital in Chicago, said his nonprofit Rainbow/Push Coalition. Jesse Jackson, 79, is...
Musicskiddle.com

Brecon Jazz London Day

Brecon Jazz London featuring: Terence Collie Trio, Rachael Cohen Quartet and Edison Herbert (Quartet) Lineup: Terence Collie (piano) / Flo Moore (double bass) / Sophie Alloway (drums) 4.30-5.30pm ‘RACHAEL COHEN QUARTET’. Lineup: Rachael Cohen (alto sax) / Lewis Wright (vibraphone) / tbc (bass) / Shane Forbes (drums) 7-8pm ‘EDISON HERBERT’...
POTUSThe Guardian

TV tonight: Ruby Wax revisits her time with Donald Trump

“Trump scared the shit out of me,” recalls Ruby Wax. “And I think it’s my fault that he kept a career going.” It’s a striking opening gambit but the footage of their 1996 joust is undeniably squirm-inducing in places. This series in which Wax – now with the perspective supplied by a masters degree in cognitive therapy – looks back on her previous career as a celebrity interviewer is funny, sometimes revelatory viewing. Other, marginally less stressful featured encounters include OJ Simpson and Carrie Fisher. Phil Harrison.
WorldThe Guardian

Iran coronavirus deaths set new daily record as curbs lifted

Iran’s health ministry has reported more than 680 daily coronavirus deaths for the first time, as nationwide restrictions to contain the spread of the virus were lifted. The ministry said on Sunday the deaths of 684 people in the past 24 hours brought the total number of fatalities to 102,038. Iran also registered 36,419 new infections, raising the total since the pandemic started to 4,677,114.
SocietyThe Guardian

Josephine Baker to become first Black woman to enter France’s Panthéon

The remains of Josephine Baker, a famed French-American dancer, singer and actor who also worked with the French resistance during the second world war, will be moved to the Panthéon mausoleum in November, according to an aide to President Emmanuel Macron. It will make Baker, who was born in Missouri...

Comments / 0

Community Policy