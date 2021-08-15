Cancel
Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham poised to complete £34m move to Roma

By Fabrizio Romano
The Guardian
 7 days ago
Tammy Abraham Photograph: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Tammy Abraham has arrived in Italy to complete his move to Roma after the England striker agreed to join José Mourinho’s side from Chelsea for an initial €40m (£34m).

Related: ‘The greatest striker’: Gerd Müller, legendary German forward, dies aged 75

The 23-year-old will sign a five-year contract worth around £3m per season after tax having fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge following the arrival of Thomas Tuchel in January. Abraham made only 12 Premier League starts last season having been a regular under Frank Lampard but Chelsea have inserted a buy-back clause worth €80m that starts from June 2023.

Tuchel suggested last week that it would be Abraham’s decision whether to stay and battle for a starting place at Stamford Bridge following the arrival of Romelu Lukaku for a club record £97.5m . But despite reported interest from Arsenal, he will now join former the Tottenham manager Mourinho in Serie A.

Meanwhile, academy graduate Trevoh Chalobah is determined to remain in Chelsea’s team after being left in tears by a stunning goal on his Premier League debut. The 22-year-old, who has been with the club since the age of eight, sealed Saturday’s resounding 3-0 success over Crystal Palace with a fine second-half strike from distance.

Chalobah was an eye-catching inclusion in Tuchel’s starting XI for the top-flight opener, retaining his place ahead of a host of international stars after impressing in the midweek Uefa Super Cup triumph over Villarreal.

“When I first started pre-season my aim was to impress the manager, day in, day out,” he told Chelsea’s website.
“He said I did well in the pre-season, but I was a bit surprised to start the Super Cup, but it shows my work has paid off. He has given me the opportunity and I have taken it with both hands. It’s important in football to stay consistent, stay grounded, stay hungry and always want more. It’s been a long-held dream to play for this club.”

