Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Lucedale require no experience
(Lucedale, MS) These companies are hiring Lucedale residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!
1. Nurse Practitioner - Full Time
🏛️ Matrix Medical Network
📍 Moss Point, MS
💰 $85,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Overview: Nurse Practitioner - Full Time New Grads welcome Home Risk Assessments About Us: Matrix Clinical Care offers a broad range of clinical services and proven expertise that gives health plans ...
2. Real Estate Agent -- Entry-Level
🏛️ Roberts Brothers
📍 Semmes, AL
💰 $100,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
A Real Estate Agent plays an essential role in a real estate transaction. In this role, you will advocate for your clients by understanding their preferences, representing them when negotiating a ...
3. Customer Service - Account Services Rep (Entry-Level)
🏛️ Newport
📍 Mobile, AL
💰 $16 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Who we are: Newport helps companies offer their associates a more secure financial future throughretirement plans,insuranceandconsulting services. Newport offers comprehensive plan solutions and ...
4. Customer Service
🏛️ Broussard Agency
📍 Mobile, AL
💰 $30,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
This position is an ENTRY LEVEL position - No experience necessary! We are looking to add a passionate, goal-oriented, self-starter to our current amazing staff. We are growing and need a career ...
5. Class A Truck Driver Recent Grads Only starting 800 per wk Hiring in AL
🏛️ M5W Transport
📍 Mobile, AL
💰 $800 weekly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Description * Salary $800 per week GUARANTEED * * This Position is for RECENT GRADS ONLY with CDL Class A License * * GUARANTEED O.T.R. ROUTES - (2 week out on the road & 2/3 days home with your ...
Comments / 0