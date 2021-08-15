Cancel
Lucedale, MS

Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Lucedale require no experience

Lucedale News Alert
Lucedale News Alert
 7 days ago

(Lucedale, MS) These companies are hiring Lucedale residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!

1. Nurse Practitioner - Full Time

🏛️ Matrix Medical Network

📍 Moss Point, MS

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview: Nurse Practitioner - Full Time New Grads welcome Home Risk Assessments About Us: Matrix Clinical Care offers a broad range of clinical services and proven expertise that gives health plans ...

2. Real Estate Agent -- Entry-Level

🏛️ Roberts Brothers

📍 Semmes, AL

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

A Real Estate Agent plays an essential role in a real estate transaction. In this role, you will advocate for your clients by understanding their preferences, representing them when negotiating a ...

3. Customer Service - Account Services Rep (Entry-Level)

🏛️ Newport

📍 Mobile, AL

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Who we are: Newport helps companies offer their associates a more secure financial future throughretirement plans,insuranceandconsulting services. Newport offers comprehensive plan solutions and ...

4. Customer Service

🏛️ Broussard Agency

📍 Mobile, AL

💰 $30,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This position is an ENTRY LEVEL position - No experience necessary! We are looking to add a passionate, goal-oriented, self-starter to our current amazing staff. We are growing and need a career ...

5. Class A Truck Driver Recent Grads Only starting 800 per wk Hiring in AL

🏛️ M5W Transport

📍 Mobile, AL

💰 $800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description * Salary $800 per week GUARANTEED * * This Position is for RECENT GRADS ONLY with CDL Class A License * * GUARANTEED O.T.R. ROUTES - (2 week out on the road & 2/3 days home with your ...

Lucedale News Alert

Lucedale News Alert

