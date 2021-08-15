Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philipsburg, MT

Get hired! Job openings in and around Philipsburg

Posted by 
Philipsburg Daily
Philipsburg Daily
 7 days ago

(PHILIPSBURG, MT) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Philipsburg companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Philipsburg:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WRVQW_0bSOPHi200

1. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $3,217 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Anaconda, MT

💰 $3,217 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ADEX Healthcare Staffing LLC is seeking a travel nurse RN OR - Operating Room for a travel nursing job in Anaconda, Montana. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: OR - Operating Room

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Hiring Auto Technicians - Relocation Packages Available

🏛️ Lithia Motors

📍 Anaconda, MT

💰 $78,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING AUTO TECHNICIANS Relocation Package Available BENEFITS: * $58,000 - $78,000 a year * Relocation packages * Medical, dental, and vision plans * Paid holidays and PTO * Short and long-term ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Travel Sonography Technician - $1,925 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Deer Lodge, MT

💰 $1,925 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Sonography Technician for a travel job in Deer Lodge, Montana. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Sonography Technician * Discipline: Allied Health ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Accounts Receivable Project Associate

🏛️ Aware Inc.

📍 Anaconda, MT

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

LOOKING FOR MORE THAN A JOB? JOIN THE TEAM AT AWARE TO START YOUR CAREER WHERE YOU WILL TRULY MAKE A DIFFERENCE IN SOMEONE'S LIFE. WHAT YOU WILL BE DOING: AWARE invites applications for a Accounts ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. CDL-A Dedicated Company Truck Drivers | $75-$80k Year Average!

🏛️ Kenan Specialty Products

📍 Anaconda, MT

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Kenan Specialty Products has Dedicated Company Truck Driver opportunities in your area! Join today to take advantage of our excellent pay & benefits packages, supportive terminal managers and great ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Life Insurance Sales Representative - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Philipsburg, MT

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Medical-Surgical Travel Nurse RN - $2952 per week in MT

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Anaconda, MT

💰 $2,952 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. MT - RN Med/Surg - Nights/Days Varied - $73.24 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Anaconda, MT

💰 $73 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MT Med/Surg RN. night/day varied . Must have strong Med Surg/Critical Care experience; Epic experience preferred. Shift: Days/nights - varied as needed Specialty Type: Nursing Sub Specialties: Med ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $2815.2 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Anaconda, MT

💰 $2,815 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Advantis Medical is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Anaconda, MT. Shift: Inquire Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2815.2 / Week ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Registered Nurse - Med Surg - 13 Week Contract ($2540/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Anaconda, MT

💰 $2,540 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Jackson is adding to our Med/Surg team and needs Registered Nurses experienced at caring for adult patients with general medical conditions or who have undergone surgical procedures to fill 13 week ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Philipsburg Daily

Philipsburg Daily

Philipsburg, MT
15
Followers
194
Post
995
Views
ABOUT

With Philipsburg Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Philipsburg, MT
City
Anaconda, MT
City
Deer Lodge, MT
State
Montana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Nursing#Paid Holidays#U S Economy#Full Time Job Description#Med Travelers Deer Lodge#Sonography Technician#Allied Health#Medical Surgical Travel#Mt Nomad Health Anaconda#Nomad#Med Surg#Registered Nurses
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Pentagon orders civilian airlines to assist in Afghanistan evacuation

The Pentagon announced early Sunday that it has activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet and is requesting assistance from commercial airlines with the evacuation of Afghanistan. American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Omni Air, Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines will provide a total of 18 aircraft to support the evacuation of U.S. citizens and personnel, special immigrant visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan, the Department of Defense said in a statement. It added that it does not anticipate a "major impact" to commercial flights from the activation.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy