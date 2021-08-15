Get hired! Job openings in and around Philipsburg

(PHILIPSBURG, MT) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Philipsburg companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Philipsburg:

1. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $3,217 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Anaconda, MT

💰 $3,217 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ADEX Healthcare Staffing LLC is seeking a travel nurse RN OR - Operating Room for a travel nursing job in Anaconda, Montana. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: OR - Operating Room

2. Hiring Auto Technicians - Relocation Packages Available

🏛️ Lithia Motors

📍 Anaconda, MT

💰 $78,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING AUTO TECHNICIANS Relocation Package Available BENEFITS: * $58,000 - $78,000 a year * Relocation packages * Medical, dental, and vision plans * Paid holidays and PTO * Short and long-term ...

3. Travel Sonography Technician - $1,925 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Deer Lodge, MT

💰 $1,925 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Sonography Technician for a travel job in Deer Lodge, Montana. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Sonography Technician * Discipline: Allied Health ...

4. Accounts Receivable Project Associate

🏛️ Aware Inc.

📍 Anaconda, MT

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

LOOKING FOR MORE THAN A JOB? JOIN THE TEAM AT AWARE TO START YOUR CAREER WHERE YOU WILL TRULY MAKE A DIFFERENCE IN SOMEONE'S LIFE. WHAT YOU WILL BE DOING: AWARE invites applications for a Accounts ...

5. CDL-A Dedicated Company Truck Drivers | $75-$80k Year Average!

🏛️ Kenan Specialty Products

📍 Anaconda, MT

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Kenan Specialty Products has Dedicated Company Truck Driver opportunities in your area! Join today to take advantage of our excellent pay & benefits packages, supportive terminal managers and great ...

6. Life Insurance Sales Representative - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Philipsburg, MT

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

7. Medical-Surgical Travel Nurse RN - $2952 per week in MT

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Anaconda, MT

💰 $2,952 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

8. MT - RN Med/Surg - Nights/Days Varied - $73.24 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Anaconda, MT

💰 $73 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MT Med/Surg RN. night/day varied . Must have strong Med Surg/Critical Care experience; Epic experience preferred. Shift: Days/nights - varied as needed Specialty Type: Nursing Sub Specialties: Med ...

9. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $2815.2 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Anaconda, MT

💰 $2,815 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Advantis Medical is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Anaconda, MT. Shift: Inquire Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2815.2 / Week ...

10. Registered Nurse - Med Surg - 13 Week Contract ($2540/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Anaconda, MT

💰 $2,540 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Jackson is adding to our Med/Surg team and needs Registered Nurses experienced at caring for adult patients with general medical conditions or who have undergone surgical procedures to fill 13 week ...