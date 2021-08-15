Cancel
Hamilton, IN

Ready for a change? These Hamilton jobs are accepting applications

Hamilton News Beat
 7 days ago

(HAMILTON, IN) Companies in Hamilton are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Hamilton:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D0iAq_0bSOPGpJ00

1. Sales Consultant

🏛️ Medical Device Company

📍 Fort Wayne, IN

💰 $190,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Consultant - Medical Device Ft. Wayne/ South Bend, IN Our Client is a market leading disruptive medical device company with over 50 years of history delivering clinically superior breakthrough ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Dry Van Truck Driver Job in Auburn, IN

🏛️ Hiring Drivers Now

📍 Auburn, IN

💰 $3,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description : Dry Van Truck Driver Job - Auburn, Indiana TOTAL Success for Truck Drivers $2,500 Solo Sign-On Bonus SOLO DRIVERS * 36¢ to 45¢ per mile based on experience (3 years with no accidents ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/15/2021, Earn Up to 55 CPM

🏛️ Dart - Company Driver

📍 Fort Wayne, IN

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A OTR Truck Drivers! Full Benefits - 99% No-Touch Freight Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Guarantee Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Java Developer

🏛️ Jobot

📍 Fort Wayne, IN

💰 $110,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Remote Java Developer This Jobot Job is hosted by: Garrett Mathison Are you a fit? Easy Apply now by clicking the "Apply Now" button and sending us your resume. Salary: $100,000 - $110,000 per year A ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Conagra Dedicated - WI

🏛️ Navajo Express, Inc.

📍 Auburn, IN

💰 $78,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Company DriversBenefits * GUARANTEED $78,000+ Annual Salary on a 5 Day Work Week * Get 2 Days Off/Week plus Through House Often * We Pay $300 per Day = $1500+ per Week for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Customer Service Representative

🏛️ DeKALB Molded Plastics

📍 Butler, IN

💰 $27 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Customer Service Representative to join our team! You will be responsible for helping customers by providing product and service information and resolving technical issues

Click Here to Apply Now

7. General Manager

🏛️ Bell American - Taco Bell (DB)

📍 Kendallville, IN

💰 $55,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Restaurant General Manager - Kendallville, IN At Taco Bell restaurants, we hope you'll discover your own way to Live Más! As a Restaurant General Manager, you: * Are the leader of a multi-million ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Travel Nurse RN - Perioperative - $3,618 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Auburn, IN

💰 $3,618 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Aureus Medical Group - Nursing is seeking a travel nurse RN Perioperative for a travel nursing job in Auburn, Indiana. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Perioperative * Discipline: RN * ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $3,026 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Auburn, IN

💰 $3,026 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN OR - Operating Room for a travel nursing job in Auburn, Indiana. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: OR - Operating Room * Discipline: RN * Start ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Fort Wayne, IN

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Hamilton News Beat

Hamilton News Beat

Hamilton, IN
With Hamilton News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

