Get hired! Job openings in and around Houston

(HOUSTON, TX) Companies in Houston are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Houston:

1. Truck Driver Class A OTR

🏛️ SPYTRANS US, LLC

📍 Houston, TX

💰 $3,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are a growing family owned Company based in Spring Tx. We are currently seeking hard working Class A CDL drivers to join our dry van division. Our MC is 948836 / SPYTRANS US LLC $2,500 sign on ...

2. Salesforce CPQ Consultant, remote - $150k + stock with opportunity for career progression

🏛️ CPQ People

📍 Houston, TX

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This Salesforce partner company is looking for another Consultant to grow their team of CPQ specialists - could it be you? This company has been rated by Salesforce Account Managers as the No 1 ...

3. Commissioned Sales Rep (Remote)

🏛️ Thrilling Foods

📍 Houston, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Thrilling Foods makes Bakon™, the plant-based bacon people actually want to eat. Check out our reviews - this stuff is the real deal. Even hardcore canivores love it, and most businesses who've ...

4. Sales Design Consultant

🏛️ Closet Factory of Houston

📍 Houston, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Outside Sales ProfessionalCloset Factory in Houston, TX is actively seeking qualified and motivated sales professionals to join our growing team. As the leader in the Home Organization industry for ...

5. Customer Support

🏛️ Diamond AdvanEdge

📍 Friendswood, TX

💰 $1,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're looking for a career-driven individual to hire and train into Management for our Houston area stores. Our office is in Sugar Land and we have locations in Sugar Land, Richmond, Katy, Memorial ...

6. Crew Foreman

🏛️ Concrete Raising Corporation of Houston

📍 Houston, TX

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job description We are a small Concrete Services Company located near Hobby Airport servicing clients along the Gulf Coast. Check out our website - www.crc-houston.com - for more information We are ...

7. Business Development Center Representative

🏛️ Foundation Automotive Corp

📍 Houston, TX

💰 $38,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job description Edit The Call Center Representative will be responsible to connect customers with buyers building and maintaining that relationship and acting as the liaison between parties

8. Office Professional

🏛️ Tom James Company

📍 Houston, TX

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Office Professional (Temp to HIRE) General Description Do you remember what you were you wearing when you started your first job or attended your best friend's wedding? Did your outfit look as good ...

9. Event Attendant

🏛️ Manpower

📍 Houston, TX

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Want an exciting opportunity to make extra money! College Students returning to school, great opportunity to make $17 per hour, 4 hour shifts for 4 days! Monday through Thursday, August 16 through ...

10. Shipping / Receiving

🏛️ Ascend Staffing

📍 Manvel, TX

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Apply today, work tomorrow, get paid weekly! Want to be hired fast? We're now hiring immediately for our Shipping and Receiving Worker job in Pasadena, TX 77504. What We Offer * Weekly Pay of $15.00 ...