Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now
(Red Feather Lakes, CO) From blasting the music to being able to sit in your favorite chair — or even working on the couch! — working remotely gives you flexibility that's hard to find in an office setting. These companies are hiring remote workers today.
1. Recruitment Coordinator / Administrator
🏛️ Compunnel Inc.
📍 Loveland, CO
💰 $24 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
12 month contract Pay: up to $24/hour W2 ***The candidate will begin remote but will be expected to be on-site when the rest of the team returns.*** ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS : * Own, develop and advise on ...
2. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative
🏛️ DISH
📍 Loveland, CO
💰 $40,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...
3. Remote Position/Work From Home - Agency Customer Service Representative and Back Office Support
🏛️ The Morrow Insurance Group
📍 Fort Collins, CO
💰 $2,500 monthly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Our office is expanding and we are looking to hire the right individual to join our outstanding customer service team. We are currently seeking to fulfill a full-time position. Our Customer Service ...
4. Remote Customer Service Representative
🏛️ Verizon Communications
📍 Fort Collins, CO
💰 $18 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
When you join Verizon Verizon is a leading provider of technology, communications, information and entertainment products, transforming the way we connect across the globe. We're a diverse network of ...
5. Sales Consultant (Remote)
🏛️ Ideal Image Development Corporation
📍 Fort Collins, CO
💰 $200,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Overview: Love Aesthetics? Come Join the Ideal Image National Sales Team as an Aesthetic Sales Consultant Compensation - This position offers a very competitive compensation, including an uncapped ...
