Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

1. Recruitment Coordinator / Administrator

🏛️ Compunnel Inc.

📍 Loveland, CO

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

12 month contract Pay: up to $24/hour W2 ***The candidate will begin remote but will be expected to be on-site when the rest of the team returns.*** ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS : * Own, develop and advise on ...

2. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Loveland, CO

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

3. Remote Position/Work From Home - Agency Customer Service Representative and Back Office Support

🏛️ The Morrow Insurance Group

📍 Fort Collins, CO

💰 $2,500 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our office is expanding and we are looking to hire the right individual to join our outstanding customer service team. We are currently seeking to fulfill a full-time position. Our Customer Service ...

4. Remote Customer Service Representative

🏛️ Verizon Communications

📍 Fort Collins, CO

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

When you join Verizon Verizon is a leading provider of technology, communications, information and entertainment products, transforming the way we connect across the globe. We're a diverse network of ...

5. Sales Consultant (Remote)

🏛️ Ideal Image Development Corporation

📍 Fort Collins, CO

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview: Love Aesthetics? Come Join the Ideal Image National Sales Team as an Aesthetic Sales Consultant Compensation - This position offers a very competitive compensation, including an uncapped ...