Red Feather Lakes, CO

Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

Red Feather Lakes News Beat
 7 days ago

(Red Feather Lakes, CO) From blasting the music to being able to sit in your favorite chair — or even working on the couch! — working remotely gives you flexibility that's hard to find in an office setting. These companies are hiring remote workers today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CTjIw_0bSOPCIP00

1. Recruitment Coordinator / Administrator

🏛️ Compunnel Inc.

📍 Loveland, CO

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

12 month contract Pay: up to $24/hour W2 ***The candidate will begin remote but will be expected to be on-site when the rest of the team returns.*** ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS : * Own, develop and advise on ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Loveland, CO

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Remote Position/Work From Home - Agency Customer Service Representative and Back Office Support

🏛️ The Morrow Insurance Group

📍 Fort Collins, CO

💰 $2,500 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our office is expanding and we are looking to hire the right individual to join our outstanding customer service team. We are currently seeking to fulfill a full-time position. Our Customer Service ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Remote Customer Service Representative

🏛️ Verizon Communications

📍 Fort Collins, CO

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

When you join Verizon Verizon is a leading provider of technology, communications, information and entertainment products, transforming the way we connect across the globe. We're a diverse network of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Sales Consultant (Remote)

🏛️ Ideal Image Development Corporation

📍 Fort Collins, CO

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview: Love Aesthetics? Come Join the Ideal Image National Sales Team as an Aesthetic Sales Consultant Compensation - This position offers a very competitive compensation, including an uncapped ...

Click Here to Apply Now

ABOUT

With Red Feather Lakes News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

