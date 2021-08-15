Cancel
Norwalk, CT

Third annual Italian American Police Society Car Show in Norwalk honors former officer

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 7 days ago

" The third annual Italian American Police Society Car Show is underway in Norwalk. This year's show is dedicated to a former Westport police officer who died of a heart attack in December. There are hundreds of cars behind St. Ann's Club in Norwalk, from antique to newer versions, that are bringing the community together and supporting a Westport family. Close to 300 antique and show cars rolled into the parking lot to fill up every row. After the pandemic shutdown last year's event, the Italian American Police Society is putting on their biggest car show yet. The event is dedicated to Vinnie Penna, Jr., a former Westport police officer who was on the force for 26 years and retired as a deputy chief in 2017. He died in December from a sudden heart attack, leaving behind his wife and two teenage sons. Penna's family says he had a passion for antique cars and giving back to the community. All proceeds will be donated to the Vincent Penna Jr. Scholarship Fund, which will pay for the education of students in the community. There's raffles and prizes at today's event, which ends at 3 p.m. "

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

