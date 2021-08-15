Cancel
Plains, MT

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Plains

Plains Dispatch
 7 days ago

(PLAINS, MT) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Plains.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Plains:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Po9NQ_0bSOP8qk00

1. Registered Nurse - Home Health - 13 Week Contract ($1670/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Plains, MT

💰 $1,670 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're looking for Registered Nurses with experience caring for patients who may be permanently disabled, recovering from major surgery, or suffering from chronic illnesses in the comfort of their own ...

2. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Lanes Available - Earn Up to $100,000/Year

🏛️ C.R. England

📍 Hot Springs, MT

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ per Year * Multiple lane/route types to choose from * Dedicated * Regional * National * Intermodal * Mexico * Become a mentor to ...

3. Registered Nurse - Med Surg - 13 Week Contract ($1970/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Plains, MT

💰 $1,970 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Jackson is adding to our Med/Surg team and needs Registered Nurses experienced at caring for adult patients with general medical conditions or who have undergone surgical procedures to fill 13 week ...

4. MT - Registered Nurse - Emergency Room - $57.32 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Plains, MT

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Skilled Emergency Room Nurse with good Charge Nurse skills; must be competent in the Emergency Room. Shift: ER; Night Shift; 12 hour shifts Specialty Type: Nursing Sub Specialties: Emergency Room ...

Plains Dispatch

ABOUT

With Plains Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

