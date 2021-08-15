Cancel
Shallotte, NC

Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Shallotte require no experience

Shallotte Journal
 7 days ago

(Shallotte, NC) These companies are hiring Shallotte residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Po9NQ_0bSOP7y100

1. Independent Insurance Sales-No experience needed

🏛️ FFL Tenacious

📍 Myrtle Beach, SC

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

During these uncertain times, help families secure their most valuable assets, their LIFE , while earning the BEST COMPENSATION in the Life Insurance Industry!! * You must have or willing to obtain a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Auto Glass Technician Trainee

🏛️ Safelite

📍 Myrtle Beach, SC

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

You've probably never thought about working with auto glass for a living -- you're not alone! Our everyday heroes come from all sorts of backgrounds, many of which have little (or no) mechanical ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ A.S. Life Insurance

📍 Oak Island, NC

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Sales Rep for Work at Home , Flexible Hrs, No Experience

🏛️ Andrew Jimenez Agency

📍 Myrtle Beach, SC

💰 $5,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Dynamic Sales Individuals! High Commissions! Have Leads! Will Train! This position can be 100% FULLY WORK FROM HOME if you choose. PLEASE VISIT OUR CAREERS PAGE TO SCHEDULE AN INTERVIEW www.jpoguesfg ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Sales and Marketing Representative | Entry Level

🏛️ Adaptive Management Group, Inc.

📍 Conway, SC

💰 $45,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Applicants must have living accommodations in the Myrtle Beach surrounding area or moving to the area within the next four weeks. This is NOT a remote position. Adaptive Management Group is hiring

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Student Drivers and Recent Graduates Truck Drivers-- 99% no-touch, 80% drop-and-hook freight!

🏛️ CRST Expedited

📍 Myrtle Beach, SC

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Student Driver/Recent GraduatesBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50k in Your First Year

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required

🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads

📍 Shallotte, NC

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL Truck Driver - Average $813/Week - Entry-Level

🏛️ C.R. England - Recent Graduates

📍 Shallotte, NC

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Elevator Installers Helper / Trainee

🏛️ HOME ELEVATORS & LIFT PRODUCTS LLC

📍 Sunset Beach, NC

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our company is looking to hire an Elevator Installer's Trainee / Helper in the Sunset Beach, NC Area. You must have reliable transportation and a valid Driver's License, as travel to job sites may be ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Claims Adjuster Trainee

🏛️ Progressive Casualty Insurance Company

📍 Myrtle Beach, SC

💰 $48,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Join one of FORTUNE's 100 Best Companies to Work For! As a claims adjuster trainee , you'll learn how to help customers get back on the road after an accident. This is not a field position which ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Shallotte Journal

Shallotte, NC
