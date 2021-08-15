Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Shallotte require no experience
(Shallotte, NC) These companies are hiring Shallotte residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!
1. Independent Insurance Sales-No experience needed
🏛️ FFL Tenacious
📍 Myrtle Beach, SC
💰 $5,000 weekly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
During these uncertain times, help families secure their most valuable assets, their LIFE , while earning the BEST COMPENSATION in the Life Insurance Industry!! * You must have or willing to obtain a ...
2. Auto Glass Technician Trainee
🏛️ Safelite
📍 Myrtle Beach, SC
💰 $18 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
You've probably never thought about working with auto glass for a living -- you're not alone! Our everyday heroes come from all sorts of backgrounds, many of which have little (or no) mechanical ...
3. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)
🏛️ A.S. Life Insurance
📍 Oak Island, NC
💰 $1,500 weekly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...
4. Sales Rep for Work at Home , Flexible Hrs, No Experience
🏛️ Andrew Jimenez Agency
📍 Myrtle Beach, SC
💰 $5,000 monthly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Dynamic Sales Individuals! High Commissions! Have Leads! Will Train! This position can be 100% FULLY WORK FROM HOME if you choose. PLEASE VISIT OUR CAREERS PAGE TO SCHEDULE AN INTERVIEW www.jpoguesfg ...
5. Sales and Marketing Representative | Entry Level
🏛️ Adaptive Management Group, Inc.
📍 Conway, SC
💰 $45,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Applicants must have living accommodations in the Myrtle Beach surrounding area or moving to the area within the next four weeks. This is NOT a remote position. Adaptive Management Group is hiring
6. Student Drivers and Recent Graduates Truck Drivers-- 99% no-touch, 80% drop-and-hook freight!
🏛️ CRST Expedited
📍 Myrtle Beach, SC
💰 $50,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Opportunities Available for Student Driver/Recent GraduatesBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50k in Your First Year
7. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required
🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads
📍 Shallotte, NC
💰 $8,000 monthly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...
8. CDL Truck Driver - Average $813/Week - Entry-Level
🏛️ C.R. England - Recent Graduates
📍 Shallotte, NC
💰 $100,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...
9. Elevator Installers Helper / Trainee
🏛️ HOME ELEVATORS & LIFT PRODUCTS LLC
📍 Sunset Beach, NC
💰 $12 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Our company is looking to hire an Elevator Installer's Trainee / Helper in the Sunset Beach, NC Area. You must have reliable transportation and a valid Driver's License, as travel to job sites may be ...
10. Claims Adjuster Trainee
🏛️ Progressive Casualty Insurance Company
📍 Myrtle Beach, SC
💰 $48,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Join one of FORTUNE's 100 Best Companies to Work For! As a claims adjuster trainee , you'll learn how to help customers get back on the road after an accident. This is not a field position which ...
