Sequim, WA

Ready for a change? These Sequim jobs are accepting applications

Sequim News Alert
Sequim News Alert
 7 days ago

(SEQUIM, WA) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Sequim companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Sequim:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iKh2w_0bSOP65I00

1. Need CDL Truck Driver, 08/15/2021, Average $63,251/Year, $5k Sign-On

🏛️ TWT Refrigerated Service

📍 Port Angeles, WA

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Refrigerated Truck Drivers Average $63,251 Yearly - $5K Sign-On Bonus Offer - Excellent Benefits Now Hiring For: * Experienced CDL-A Drivers * Regional Routes Available * Great Home ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Dentist

🏛️ Lone Peak Dental Group

📍 Port Angeles, WA

💰 $225,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Full time opportunity for a Pediatric or General Dentist in Port Angeles, WA The incredible team at Olympic Kids Dental is seeking an out-of-this-world Pediatric or General Dentist to treat the great ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Team Acquisition (TA) Position - Senior Executive, Sequim WA

🏛️ Security Services NW

📍 Sequim, WA

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Team Acquisition (TA) Position - Senior Executive, Sequim WA About Security Services NW Security Services Northwest, Inc. (SSNW) is your full-service security company. Founded in 1977, we offer ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Entry Level- Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 Sequim, WA

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Legal Assistant

🏛️ Northwest Justice Project

📍 Port Angeles, WA

💰 $75,995 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Northwest Justice Project (NJP) is a not-for-profit law firm with a mission of Combating Injustice • Strengthening Communities • Protecting Human Dignity. NJP secures justice for people in or ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Roofing Laborer

🏛️ Upper Left Roofing

📍 Port Angeles, WA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking for one or two hardworking individuals that is capable of being punctual and reliable. This is a substance free work place. Excessive use of back and knees, lifting 50 pounds plus. Must be be ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Caregiver

🏛️ DUNGENESS COURTE

📍 Sequim, WA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Dungeness Courte Memory Care in Sequim is seeking caregivers who will receive a $5,000 sign-on bonus paid in $1,250 quarterly amounts. Pay range is between $18 and $20 an hour. Having a CNA or HCA ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Package Handler (Mon-Thur Shifts Available) - Earn up to $19.75/hr

🏛️ Amazon

📍 Chimacum, WA

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Location: Tukwila, Seattle, WA Job opportunities vary by location. We update postings daily with open ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Package Delivery Driver

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Port Gamble, WA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DSE8 Bremerton, WA (Starting Pay $18.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DSE8 - Bremerton - 7555 Airport Way SW ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Sequim, WA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Sequim News Alert

Sequim News Alert

Sequim, WA
